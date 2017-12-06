'Outlander' season 3: Lotte Verbeek answers fan questions

After making a surprise return in “Outlander” season 3, Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan) took to Twitter to answer some fan questions about her character, especially about the blood bath scene. Fellow cast member John Bell also joined the conversation by asking a question of his own. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

The first question Verbeek was asked was to choose between real and fake blood. The actress jokingly chose the blood of young boys [see below].

So far, Verbeek has been a part of all three seasons. But, her character has been different each year. The fans first saw her in the 1700s, then they saw her in the flash forward, and now she’s back in the past. When asked to choose the best season so far for her, the actress chose season 3, and called it “crazier than ever.” In another reply she called her character as being unpredictable and “totally nuts,” but at the same time hoped that Geillis is endearing at some level.

On the questions related to the blood bath scene, the actress said that it was “sweet and sticky,” and in another tweet she said that it was “very floatable” to swim in blood. The actress also said that this was her favourite scene on the show so far. She complimented the writing for the much talked about scene that has won a lot of praise for her by the fans.

Verbeek had to travel all the way to South Africa to film her scenes. The actress said that she had never been there before, and described the experience as “lovely.”

Fellow cast member Bell asked the actress to choose between peach pie and cherry pie. The actress wanted “all and more,” and added that she loves Bell and that she misses him.

As far as the plot is concerned, Geillis has to figure out who this 200 year old baby is. When a fan asked if Verbeek’s character will find out that the girl she is looking for is Brianna (Sophie Skelton), the actress asked the fan to “stay tuned.”

