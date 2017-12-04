'Outlander' season 3: Romantic scene of Jamie and Claire deleted

There has been a lot of concern by the fans about not getting enough romance between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in “Outlander” season 3. After the reunion there have been plenty of opportunities for the Frasers to fall in love with each other all over again. However, there was one romantic scene that was cut from episode 11, which has now been released online. The following article contains spoilers.

A new video released online [see below] shows the filming of the romantic scene of Jamie and Claire onboard the ship to Jamaica. The two characters share a kiss before spotting the islands that was called the Jewel of the Caribbean.

César Domboy (Fergus) and Lauren Lyle (Marsali) were also a part of this scene, but they remained in the background with no dialogues. The newly wedded couple didn’t get enough sleep on the night before they reached Jamaica, and Jamie remarks in the scene that the couple can now do as they please.

Even though the romantic scene was deleted from episode 11, the new video more than makes up for the loss with Heughan and Balfe giving the fans a personal tour of the ship set. The video was filmed in 360 degrees, so the fans can scroll around to see everything that’s around the ship.

The ship was on land, placed on a gimbal to give the rocking effect of the sea, and there were green screens all around the set that were used to add the ocean view during the post production phase, using computer graphics. Heughan and Balfe also joked about adding some artificial rocking motion through their acting, to make the scenes seem more authentic.

With Jamie and Claire in Jamaica there are more opportunities for romance, but first Claire has the double responsibilities of finding Young Ian (John Bell), and then rescuing her husband. So, there’s another happy reunion on the cards for the two love birds.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter