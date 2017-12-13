'Outlander' season 3 behind-the-scenes: Filming the finale

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture from the production set of Starz TV series "Outlander season 3, in Cape Town, South Africa. Starz/ Facebook

The fans were treated to an incredible storm sequence in “Outlander” season 3 finale. Now, a behind-the scenes video shows how Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) filmed these scenes in a massive water tank. The producers also shared their thoughts about the episode in the video. The following article contains spoilers.

There are these little things that the producers plan for the show. In the video [see below] Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts pointed out how the finale episode started the same way the premiere opened. In the very first episode Jamie was in a near death situation, with the fans not knowing where he is and how he got there. Similarly, the finale episode started with Claire in a near death situation, with the fans not knowing where she is. In both cases the rest of the episode unfolded the events that led to the opening scene.

The video also shows Balfe and Heughan getting used to the deep water tank in South Africa before filming the storm scenes. Roberts revealed that that massive tank was about 20 feet deep. There were safety precautions for the actors, which included breathing devices. There was an underwater filming crew to film the scenes. This was the last leg of the filming for the year.

Season 3 was not only a voyage for Jamie and Claire, but also the cast and crew. Roberts explained how they had to cross hemispheres, oceans, and time zones in order to film the perfect scenes for the fans.

Show creator and Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore said that “Outlander” season 3 is pivotal because Jamie and Claire reaching America is the first step to the story of the rest of the show. Filming has already begun for season 4, and a whole new adventure awaits the fans next year.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car