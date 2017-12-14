'Poldark' season 4: Behind-the-scenes video from the set

Cast member Heida Reed (Elizabeth) has posted a behind-the-scenes video online from the production set of “Poldark” season 4. The video shows Mike O’Connor from the music department playing a very familiar tune on the violin while Aidan Turner (Ross) looks on.

The video [see below] was filmed at the production set of the TV series. Filming for season 4 has been ongoing for a while now, but the video doesn’t reveal where it was filmed. O’Connor from the music department visited the set on that day and played a tune for the cast and crew.

Turner is in full costume, and the background chatter suggests that this video was filmed while the cast and crew were enjoying their break. The tune being played is the opening theme of the TV series, and the lead cast member is all smiles upon realising this.

Two behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set have been released online so far. The first picture [see below] is that of Reed and her fellow cast member Jack Fathering (George Warleggan) in a carriage, along with the crew members of the TV series. The second picture is that of Turner with Richard Hope (Harris Pascoe).

The plot of the next season is supposed to take Ross to London, as he will defeat George and take his parliament seat. However, judging by the behind-the-scenes pictures and the video, it seems like the show will spend considerable time in Cornwall before shifting the main characters to London. There is still a lot of personal drama that is left for all the main characters, which needs to be tied up before focussing on the politics.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to return some time next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. All the familiar characters will be returning on the show, including Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse).

Credit: Heida Reed/ Twitter

Credit: Poldark/ Facebook