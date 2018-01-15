UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle greets well wishers after visiting radio station Reprezent FM, with her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. Reuters/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

The girlfriend of UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Henry Bolton has apologised over “shocking language” she used which were believed to be about Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle. She said her words, which came out after a series of text messages to a friend, have been taken out of context.

Jo Marney, who described herself as a model, offered her “sincere and deepest apologies” to anyone she may have hurt. “The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused,” Marney said, according to Daily Mail.

She added that she was “absolutely devastated” by the messages, and recognised that they were unnecessary and reckless. Marney said they were not intended to be put in the public domain.

Marney’s membership in the party was immediately suspended although she doesn’t hold an official post. Bolton, on the other hand, is facing a “difficult decision,” according to UKIP chairman Paul Oakden.

Bolton’s status will be discussed by the party’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) at a meeting next Sunday. But there were suggestions Bolton could quit before then.

This means UKIP will be forced to vote for its fourth leader in less than two years. Bolton was elected leader as the party's fifth leader in 16 months last September.

Speaking at BBC’s Sunday Politics programme, Oakden said he thinks it is very clear that Bolton is ever more in a position where he has got some difficult decisions to make. He added it is something that he is aware about as the two men have spoken regularly over the weekend.

There have been calls for Bolton to resign. Ukip MEP Bill Etheridge had urged Mr Bolton to quit before the planned vote of confidence. Former Ukip leadership candidate Ben Walker also called for Bolton’s resignation.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported Marney made offensive comments not only about Markle, but also about black people. She supposedly called them ugly and suggested that Markle would "taint our royal family.” There are reports that claim Marney also referred to the American actress as a "dumb little commoner" with a "tiny brain.”

Markle has spoken and written about being proudly biracial and how it affected her career in acting. Harry criticised some online comments and reports last year for drawing negative attention to her African-American heritage.

