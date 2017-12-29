Meghan Markle's half-sister reacts to Harry’s ‘family she never had’ remark

Meghan Markle's half-sister has been quick to share her sentiments after Prince Harry said the royals are the family his fiance never had. Her sister argued that the bride-to-be actually has a large family and no one was estranged.

Samantha Grant, one of two children of Markle’s father with his first wife, took to Twitter to react about Harry’s latest comment. She said the American actress actually has a big family who is there for and with her. She described her father as the “glue of our family” who always had them.

“Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses,” Grant wrote. She added that her sister, who was known for her character in television series “Suits,” was only too busy.

In a separate tweet, Grant pointed out that Markle’s family is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins. She added that marrying merely extends it.

Grant’s tweet came following Harry’s remarks on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program. “So, no, look, she’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there, and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had,” the young royal said.

Grant has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She and Markle was said to have barely spoken for some years. She told the publication that she didn't feel a separation from her until she was in a wheelchair.

When he was asked if former US President Barack Obama would be invited to his big day, Harry appeared to suggest that the wedding guest list have not been finalised yet. It is therefore unclear whether or not Grant will be in attendance when her sister marries the prince in May 2018.

Harry’s future spouse reportedly wants her father to be there. A friend who spoke to Life & Style said she already told Harry that she wants her father to walk her down the aisle, and that Harry was totally supportive and would go along with what she wishes. The supposed friend added that she doesn’t love him any less.

Markle is the only child of Tom Markle, a retired lighting director, and Doria Ragland, a yoga instructor. They supposedly separated in 1988 while other sources claimed their divorce happened earlier on 1987. Tom and his first wife, Roslyn, have two children: Grant of Silver Springs, Florida, and Thomas Jr of Grants Pass, Oregon.