Harry reportedly advised not to invite Obama when he marries Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama at the Invictus Games
Britain's Prince Harry (L) and U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama take part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, U.S., May 8, 2016. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Prince Harry looks all set to tie the knot with fiancée Meghan Markle next year. However, it seems he would not be able to send an invite to all his friends, including the Obamas.

Harry and his bride-to-be reportedly wish to invite former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle to their wedding. But the British government bureaucrats allegedly suggest not inviting them to Harry’s big day over fears of infuriating US President Donald Trump.

Since he got the chance to bond with the former first couple during the Invictus Games, Harry has become friends with the Obamas. The former POTUS took to Twitter to congratulate the pair when their engagement has been announced, saying he and his wife were “delighted.” He added that he wished them a lifetime of joy and happiness.

But there are fears that the current US president may be enraged if his predecessor gets an invite to the wedding when he doesn’t. A senior government source supposedly said the 33-year-old prince has made it clear that he wants his friends to be at his wedding and it now causes a “lot of nervousness.”“Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen,” the source added, according to The Sun.

Talks about it are ongoing and minister will need to decide, it has been said. The pair may “just have to suck it up” if the PM lays down the law.

Since Harry and Markle’s wedding is not a state occasion, heads of state are not expected to be invited and the government only has a consultative role in its organisation. The guest list was said to be drawn up in full by Buckingham Palace instead of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

The couple have already made some important decisions related to their wedding such as choosing their traditional fruitcake. Markle is reportedly planning to incorporate her parents when she marries the prince.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that she wants to walk down the aisle with her father by her side. Her father Thomas Markle, is a former lighting director.

Her mother Doria Ragland is also expected to be a guest of honour at the wedding. Markle’s parents divorced when she was young. The future bride was said to have permission to invite whoever she wants to for her big day.

