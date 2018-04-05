Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact

Identical twin sisters who had appeared on television to discuss their chronic cleanliness compulsion OCD were both found lifeless in a car. The deaths are seen as a possible suicide pact.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reportedly said the bodies of Sara and Amanda Eldritch were recovered in a vehicle parked near the Royal Gorge Bridge, a tourist site in Canon City, Colorado. A sheriff's spokeswoman said the twin sisters appear to have died in a suicide pact. Detectives are performing further investigations into the sisters’ deaths.

As teens, the sisters from Broomfield, Colorado, in the United States were diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder. They received deep brain stimulation surgery in 2015. The surgery was intended to control compulsions.

They appeared last year on an episode of “The Doctors” where they talked about their co-dependency and fears at the possibility of separation. They would use several bottles of rubbing alcohol and hand cleanser, and wore latex gloves. The sisters had tried medication, counselling and therapy.

The sisters also shared about their habits of tucking in their shirts, washing their hands several times and wearing socks without wrinkles as toddlers. Their obsession with cleanliness got worse as they reached teenage years as they could go through a bottle of shampoo in just one shower session. News.com.au noted that sometimes they did not bathe for up to two weeks due to anxiety about long showers. Washing and cleaning rituals are the widely recognised symptom of OCD.

Neurosurgeon David VanSickle performed the deep brain stimulation surgery on the Eldritch sisters. Electrode wires were placed on areas of their brain and connected to battery packs in their chests to inhibit the part of the brain that was overactive. That was hoped to be achieved by regulating the amount of stimulation and suppressing anxiety.

One year after the surgery, the twins’ mental health had reportedly improved. They were “finding hope and joy in simple things.”

A GoFundMe page for their mother described them as "creative, artistic, intelligent, compassionate, kind and generous" people. They loved animals and they have three dogs.

Littleton Adventist Hospital took to Facebook to share that their hearts are heavy with the passing of the Eldritch sisters. They were described as courageous, inspiring women who shared their story in hopes it might help others. Kyle Dyer, who reported the story about the sister for 9 News, also wrote a post on Facebook.

