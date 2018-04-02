Ivana Smit: Couple reportedly admits threesome with teenager before her death

An American cryptocurrency trader and his spouse have reportedly admitted to having a threesome with a teenage model before she fell to her death. Local cops said the death was a drug and booze-fuelled accident.

Model Ivana Smit was building a career as a model in Kuala Lumpur before she was found dead, having plunged 14 floors naked. US tycoon Alex Johnson reportedly said they received death threats after private investigators claimed Smit was murdered.

The couple gave their first interview to The Mail on Sunday and talked about how they had sex with the teenager. They reportedly admitted that all three had been drinking heavily and that they were aware Smit had been taking drugs. She allegedly told the couple that she was 26 years old. Johnson’s wife Luna Almaz said she did not question Smit’s age, and shared that they had a “real connection.”

The police has maintained that Smit’s death was a tragic accident and not a murder. Johnson showed the MoS the death threats he has received since the murder claim has been publicised.

They also told The Mail on Sunday that they never intended to make the details of their marriage public. But they now fear that their own lives are in danger. “This case is an object lesson in how false claims and fake news can come close to destroying people,” The Mail on Sunday reported Johnson as saying.

They also talked about an attempt to kidnap their daughter, saying a man phoned their nanny and claimed that he was the father of Almaz and would pick the five-year-old girl from school. Her father died before she was born, it has been said.

Almaz said she has a pain in her heart when she talks about Smit’s death. “But because I have been fighting to prove my innocence, I haven’t been able to grieve,” she added.

On December 7 last year, Smit’s body was reportedly found on the balcony of an apartment on the sixth floor of CapSquare Residences, off Jalan Dang Wangi, in Kuala Lumpur. She allegedly stayed at the couple’s 20th floor unit.

Free Malaysia Today reported that her body was kept at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur mortuary for 21 days before being flown to the Netherlands for cremation. Investigators claimed that there was probable cause for Smit’s death to be investigated as a homicide despite the Malaysian police ruling the case as an accidental death.

