Social isolation can increase chances of stroke and premature death, study suggests

Social isolation can raise the risk of a heart attack for people living with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, a new study reveals. The findings did not apply to new cases of cardiovascular disease, which were primarily caused by lifestyle and health issues.

Researchers from the University of Helsinki in Finland have learned that cardiovascular patients who are socially isolates are more likely to have a recurring heart attack or stroke. For the analysis, researchers looked at the health records of 480,000 Britons aged between 40 and 69.

Participants gave comprehensive information about their educational attainment, ethnic background, household income, depressive symptoms and lifestyle, including their smoking, drinking and exercise habits. Nine percent were socially isolated, 6 percent were lonely, and 1 percent was both.

Social isolation can raise the likelihood of stroke by 39 percent while people who had pre-existing cardiovascular disease and were socially isolated had a 50 percent greater risk of death. This number halved when other factors were considered.

Those who were socially isolates were 43 percent more likely to experience a first time heart attack considering other factors which are sex, age and ethnicity. Behavioural, psychological, health, and socioeconomic issues reportedly accounted for 84 percent of the increased risk when they were also factored in.

The researcher’s findings suggested the importance of friends and family members in assisting in recovery as those who already had cardiovascular problems were far more likely to die early if isolated. Christian Hakulinen from the University of Helsinki said having few social contacts was a risk factor for premature death, specifically among people living with pre-existing cardiovascular disease. He also said the message is that cardiovascular disease among those who are lonely or isolated could perhaps be reduced if the conventional risk factors were targeted, The Daily Mail reports.

Researchers said the findings “indicate that social isolation, similarly to other risk factors such as depression, can be regarded as a risk factor for poor prognosis of individuals with cardiovascular disease.” They also noted that more studies would need to be done to draw firm conclusions as the study was observational. Recent research has increasingly highlighted links between social isolation, loneliness and cardiovascular disease and death.

Helen Stokes-Lampard, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, has warned that loneliness could have a devastating impact on long-term health. The college, along with voluntary groups and charities, is reportedly working for a manifesto to tackle loneliness.