Turnbull gov't to roll out Cashless Debit Card in WA Goldfields

By on
Australian dollar notes and coins can be seen in a cash register at a store in Sydney, Australia, February 11, 2016.
Australian dollar notes and coins can be seen in a cash register at a store in Sydney, Australia, February 11, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Cashless Debit Card in the WA Goldfields will roll out soon after positive findings of an independent final evaluation of the card released last week. The Turnbull government is making the move following the support for the card from community leaders in the region.

In addition to the East Kimberley and Ceduna, the Goldfields will be the third region, and the first in the expansion of the card. It will be introduced with reforms to back up local services and deliver improved health and social outcomes.

The Cashless Debit Card is a world-first in making payments. The final independent evaluation of the trials has found that the card showed considerable positive impact in the communities in which it operated.

Some of these impacts include reduction of alcohol and drug use and gambling. More than 270 consultations have been conducted in the Goldfields region since May, according to a media release posted at mhs.gov.au.

Cashless Debit Card

The card is expected to roll out in the Goldfields from next year. Up to 3,400 people who are working age income support recipients will get it.

Eighty percent of total welfare payments will be placed onto a recipient’s Cashless Debit Card. Twenty percent will continue to go into their savings account. There will be additional resources provided to transition people onto the card, which include budget and financial planning support.

The early discussions about the Cashless Debit Card in the Goldfields started last year. Several stakeholders have showed interest in addressing the significant harm caused by welfare-fuelled alcohol abuse in the region, with some noting that kids feel safer on the streets than in their own homes.

Based on Western Australian police data, domestic and non-domestic assault rate in the region is more than twice the state average. Between 2007 and 2011, alcohol-related hospitalisations and death rate in the Goldfields is reportedly 25 percent higher than the state average.

Comprehensive drug and alcohol services are already in place in the region. It includes more than 50 federally funded services.

The WA government is also funding a new residential rehabilitation centre. It will open in Kalgoorlie this month.

The government will provide funding for new service coordinator positions to ensure people can navigate and access the services if they need to. It will assists with more than $1 million funding over three years to ensure that Goldfields children and families have well-targeted, coordinated, effective services.

Al Jazeera English/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Holby City' series 19 episode 48 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Major action scenes teased
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast tease future
‘Outlander’ season 3: Action sequence with Jamie teased
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Sept. 5-8: Andre announces something shocking
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 5-8 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 6: Eileen shows up at the cellar
'Coronation Street' Sept. 6 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car