Turnbull gov't takes further step to ensure employers pay workers’ superannuation entitlements

By on
Sydney Employees
Commuters cast their shadows as they arrive at the Central Business District during the morning rush hour in Sydney July 1, 2013. Reuters/Daniel Munoz/File Photo

The Turnbull government announced on Tuesday additional  package of reforms to give the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) near real-time visibility over superannuation guarantee (SG) compliance by employers. The ATO will be backed up with additional funding for a Superannuation Guarantee Taskforce intended to clean-up employer non-compliance.

The package builds on legislation to close a loophole utilised by some employers to short-change workers who make salary-sacrifice contributions to their superannuation. Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O’Dwyer said some employers not meeting their SG obligations has been an issue since 1992, when the SG was introduced.

O’Dwyer slammed this practice by unscrupulous employers, saying those that do not pay their workers’ superannuation entitlements on purpose are robbing their workers of their wages. The minister maintained that this is illegal and must never be tolerated.

“The Turnbull government is taking action to safeguard and modernise the SG so employers can’t hide from their legal duty,” O’Dwyer said in a media release. O’Dwyer also assured that the government is working to provide every Australian with the confidence that the superannuation system is working in their best interests.

The new package involves measures to require superannuation funds to report contributions obtained more frequently to the tax office. This will allow the ATO to spot non-compliance and perform the necessary action.

It also entails bringing payroll reporting into the 21st century through the rollout of Single Touch Payroll (STP). Businesses with 20 or more employees will transition to STP from July 2018 while smaller employers are set to come on board from July 2019.

This will lessen the regulatory burden on business. It would also transform compliance by aligning payroll functions with regular reporting of taxation and superannuation obligations.

Furthermore, the package also includes improving the effectiveness of the ATO’s recovery powers. It is expected to strengthen director penalty notices and use of security bonds for high-risk employers to guarantee that unpaid superannuation is better collected by the tax office and go to employees’ super accounts.

It will also allow the ATO to seek court-ordered penalties in the most egregious cases of non-payment. These include employers who are repetitively caught but fail to pay superannuation guarantee liabilities.

The package reflects the main recommendations in the Final Report of the SG Cross-Agency Working Group. It was established by O’Dwyer late last year. The government didn’t accept the Working Group’s recommendations to soften penalties for non-compliant employers, according to a press release.

Secular Talk/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7 episode 8 celebrates 100th episode milestone
'General Hospital’ Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers
Evangeline Lilly ‘honoured’ to play Wasp in ‘Ant-Man’ sequel
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 30: Sally plans to run for Mayor
'Coronation Street' Aug. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3: Scenes of Brianna and Adult Fergus teased
‘Outlander’ season 3: A still of Jamie and Fergus
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car