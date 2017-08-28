Australia,Vietnam boost cooperation on illegal fishing; Turnbull gov’t improves IP arrangements

By on
Great Barrier Reef
Oliver Lanyon, Senior Ranger in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queenlsand Parks and Wildlife Service, takes photographs and notes during an inspection of the reef's condition in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' located at Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

Australia and Vietnam have increased their teamwork to combat illegal fishing in the Asia Pacific region. Meanwhile, the Turnbull government is improving the nation’s intellectual property (IP) arrangements.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Anne Ruston and Vietnamese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan extended the close partnership between Australia and Vietnam as they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the APEC meeting in Can Tho. Ruston stressed that the two countries have a long-standing commitment to tackle illegal fishing.

Ruston said the two nations have teamed up successfully for more than10 years under the South East Asian Regional Plan of Action to promote responsible fishing. “I’m proud to extend our relationship by signing this MoU with Vietnam to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing with the Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ha Cong Tuan,” Ruston said in a media release from Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources and Vietnamese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Tuan support Ruston’s statement, saying the MOU would deepen cooperation between the two governments as they address Australian and Vietnamese flag carrying vessels involved in IUU fishing. They have also welcomed the beginning of an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) country study on regional fisheries regulations and policies.

According to Ruston, it would help grow fisheries and the aquaculture sector to benefit local communities. “Fisheries and aquaculture are an important part of the Vietnamese economy, particularly to the wellbeing of local communities, and so Australia is glad to support the project with a financial contribution of $257,000,” she said.

Australia’s IP arrangements

The government seeks to improve Australia’s IP arrangements by ensuring they provide the flexibility needed for the 21st century economy. Arthur Sinodinos, the minister for industry, innovation and science, and Minister for Communications Mitch Fifield said the proposed changes responded to a recent Productivity Commission review.

As suggested by the Productivity Commission, IP policy will reportedly be tracked by a new IP Policy Group. One of the main priories is to align Australian inventive step law with international best practice to guarantee that necessary protections are available to deserving inventions.

The government will work alongside industry and stakeholders through consultation to determine how to implement the reforms in the best way. It has also agreed to the Productivity Commission’s recommendation to phase out the Innovation Patent System, according to a media release published at minister.communications.gov.au.

PBS NewsHour/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Conor McGregor's next fight: Five intriguing options
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks agree to one-year qualifying offer
2017 US Open: Andy Murray withdraws, joins high-profile absentees
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 6 live stream: 'Rest and Ricklaxation'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale: Big love making scene
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 finale 'Betrayal' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 3: Claire's kitchen troubles; 'Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ'
‘Outlander’ season 3: First look at Young Ian
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 28: Gary hides his injuries from Ukraine
'Coronation Street' Aug. 28 spoilers [SPOILERS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car