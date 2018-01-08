Trump will reportedly undergo formal health check amid claims about mental state

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015.

US President Donald Trump will supposedly undergo a formal health check to end speculation about his mental fitness. The same doctor as his predecessor, former POTUS Barack Obama, was said to conduct Trump’s examination.

Amid negative comments and claims regarding his mental and physical suitability for the presidency, the American leader will face a formal health check and some details are expected to be made available to the public. The Telegraph reported that it will be conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the largest military hospital in the US.

Trump’s health check on the edge of Washington DC is reportedly scheduled on Friday. By undergoing his very first formal medical check since his White House entrance, the POTUS reportedly hopes to end allegations about his mental state.

The physical test will include blood and urine tests and heart checks. Trump will need to answer questions regarding his sex life and sleeping habits, medical experts said.

Speculations about his mental state came out after journalist Michael Wolff’s controversial new book suggested Trump was failing to recognise old friends and that he would often retell stories “word-for-word.” The White House has been quick to dismiss allegations about the POTUS’ mental suitability for presidency, calling them “disgraceful.”

While the American public and people from other parts of the world may be curious about the results of Trump’s health check, there has never been legislation requiring that he present a tell-all medical reveal. NYU School of Medicine’s Arthur Caplan noted that the POTUS has the same right as any other US citizen to keep his medical information private.

Trump has publicised his medical information before. Calls for transparency during the 2016 election campaign forced his personal physician to put out a statement.

A note from Harold N Bornstein, MD stated that he has suffered no form of cancer. Trump never had a hip, knee or shoulder replacement or any other orthopedic surgery, according to the note. “If elected, Mr Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Most recently, Trump took to Twitter to say that he is a "very stable genius.” He wrote that his two greatest assets have been mental stability and being throughout his life. He appeared compelled to fire off tweets defending his mental state following the publication of Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”