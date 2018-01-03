Donald Trump to Kim Jong-un: 'I too have a Nuclear Button'

By on
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump appeared to warn North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he also had a nuclear button. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to say his nuclear button "is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works?” and labelled Kim’s a "depleted and food starved regime.”

In his tweet, the POTUS mentioned Kim by name, noting that he just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” he added.

Trump’s tweet came after Kim’s televised speech on Monday, in which he said that the entire United States is within range their nuclear weapons. He also said a nuclear button is always on his desk, and emphasised that was not a threat but a reality.

In his New Year address, Kim said the US cannot declare war against his regime. “The entire US territories are within our firing range and the nuclear missile button is right there on my desk,” he said in his speech broadcast on state TV. Kim also said they have secured powerful deterrence against the nuclear threat from Trump’s country.

Kim also made an overture toward South Korea. He expressed willingness to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics, which South Korea will be hosting next month.

South Korea on Tuesday responded to the rare overture as it offered talks on January 9 to discuss about Olympic co-operation as well as improving overall ties. Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, however, maintained that talks would not be meaningful unless the North was getting rid of its nuclear weapons.

The US administration appeared to express suspicions that Kim intends to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington. US Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters that they would not take any talks seriously if there is no action to ban all nuclear weapons in North Korea. Haley also warned on Tuesday of more measures if the North , which has been punished with unprecedented sanctions at the UN, conducts another missile test.

In another tweet, the US leader said he will announce awards for the “most dishonest and corrupt media.” He teased that subjects would cover bad reporting and dishonesty in various categories from the “fake news media.”

 

Related
Join the Discussion
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Warriors star Draymond Green ejected for second time in the season
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tyrion’s love life
‘Outlander’ season 4: A meeting that fans look forward to
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund seeks Ivar’s trust
Schapelle Corby releases first single ‘Palm Trees’ on Instagram
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 'The Solo Oscillation' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 spoilers
'The Orville' star Seth McFarlane made a 'Star Trek' video as teenager
Seth McFarlane as a teen Captain Kirk
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car