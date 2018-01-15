Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

US President Donald Trump has said he is not racist after allegedly using of the word "shithole" to describe African nations. The US leader told reporters he is the least racist person they have interviewed.

After various allegations thrown at him, the POTUS is now facing racism accusations. He was accused of describing African nations as a shithole in a bipartisan Oval Office meeting on immigration reform.

Trump has responded directly to the racism allegations for the first time. Speaking to White House press pool reporters, he maintained that he is not racist. He shared his response at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in Florida.

His administration has been withdrawing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from some nationalities that currently lives in the United States. During a meeting, Trump had asked "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" the US media reported.

There were reports that claim Trump has suggested he preferred that the US will take in migrants from countries like Norway instead of citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, epidemics or war. He was reportedly told that the biggest groups of immigrants with the status were from Haiti, Honduras and El Salvador.

Last week, the African Union expressed their "shock, dismay and outrage" at the "clearly racist" comments. There were calls for Trump to issue an apology.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for UN human rights told a Geneva news briefing: "There is no other word one can use but racist.” He argued that one could not dismiss countries and continents as “shitholes.” As the commander in chief is being accused of being racist, some Democratic representatives have said they intend to skip his State of the Union address over the said comments.

Trump admitted that he used “tough” words during the meeting, but disputed the language used in the reports. “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” he tweeted last week.

He also refuted claims that he insulted Haitians. Trump’s claim was backed up by a number of senior Republican lawmakers who reportedly said they do not remember the POTUs making the remark. Among them was Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

But Senator Dick Durbin said that he did used "hate-filled, vile and racist" language while House Speaker Paul Ryan said the immigration comments were "very unfortunate" and "unhelpful," BBC reports.