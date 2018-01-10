President Trump reacts to possible Winfrey run: 'Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah'

US President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

US President Donald Trump has reacted about the latest buzz about American talk show host Oprah Winfrey’s possible run for presidency in 2020. The POTUS looked confident that he would “beat Oprah.”

Trump did not fail to offer praise to a possible political rival. “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah - Oprah would be a lot of fun- I know her very well,” he told reporters.

The POTUS added he likes Winfrey. However, he did not think she is going to run.

Trump recalled that he had made an appearance with his family on one of Winfrey’s shows. The first time he appeared on her show was in 1988 and returned with his family in 2011. The second appearance was shown during Winfrey’s final season.

It is not the first time that Trump uttered kind words to Winfrey. He even said he would love to have her as his running mate. It specifically happened in 1999, when he said the media icon would be his first choice for running mate, and that if she’d do it, she’d be fantastic.

He cited Winfrey’s popularity and brilliance at that time. She also called her a wonderful woman.

Early in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he would like to have Winfrey as a running mate. But the latter tossed her support to Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton by responding, “I’m with her.”

Whether Winfrey will run for presidency or not is unknown. She repeatedly expressed unwillingness to give the nation’s highest office a shot. But when Stedman Graham, her longtime partner, was asked about the chances of Winfrey running in 2020 following the Golden Globes awards night, he told the Los Angeles Times that it is up to the people.

And as fans took to social media to encourage Winfrey to consider a bid, CBS News host and one of her close pals Gayle King revealed on Tuesday that Winfrey is “intrigued” by the idea. King, who noted that she has talked to Winfrey at length, said the latter loves America and would like to be of service in some way.

However, King does not think she is actively considering it at this time, Time reports. “I also know that after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind.” The latest presidential buzz came after Winfrey’s “a brighter morning even in our darkest nights” speech at the Golden Globes.