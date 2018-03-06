Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner

By on
Melania
Melania Trump arrives at the Magritte Museum in Brussels, May 25, 2017. Reuters/Francois Lenoir

US President Donald Trump has joked about first lady Melania Trump, saying she could be the next to leave.  The president also referenced claims that his spouse is not happy in the White House.

“Now the question everyone keeps asking is who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?” Trump said at his speech at the annual Gridiron Club and Foundation spring dinner, according to a pool report. The POTUS was speaking in front of a crowd of politicians, other Washington insiders and reporters at that time. The joke came after former communications director Hope Hicks’ resignation has been reported after she had admitted telling “white lies.”

“That is terrible honey, but you love me, right?” he reportedly said as he turned to Melania. He also reacted about the claims that his wife was not happy at the White House.

Trump said he does not understand why people on the Internet and in the media are screaming, “Hashtag Free Melania” or “Free Melania” when the FLOTUS is actually having a great time. It appeared that some people thought otherwise with more than a third of Americans thinking Melania should leave the president, a Marist poll has revealed.

The poll came after reports that claimed the first couple have an icy relationship. The Trumps’ marriage has been the subject of a number of headlines with reports that the FLOTUS is unhappy in her role and marriage.

Last year, several people took to social media to express their thoughts when videos showed that Melania appeared to avoid her husband’s hand when he tried to hold it. It's been widely reported that the couple keep separate bedrooms.

The annual dinner is attended by journalists and usually includes some jokes and laughter. Many wondered whether Trump could join in on the fun.

Many looked surprised when the POTUS seemingly attempted to gloss over the drama. At the beginning of his speech, Trump remarked that it has been a really calm week at the White House. He continued by saying that so many people have been leaving the White House, CNN reported.

He also reportedly teased son-in-law Jared Kushner, saying he was late because he could not get through security. Kushner recently lost his access to confidential White House information. He also joked that Ivanka Trump got to do something. He went on to call eldest daughter’s husband a “great guy.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Mitchell Starc guides Australia to 1-0 series lead against South Africa
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Durban Test: Mitchell Marsh 96 guides Australia to 351
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly hitting the road together for a tour
'Coronation Street' March 5-9 spoilers
90th Academy Awards: Rita Moreno re-wears 1962 Oscar gown
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Save the dinosaurs campaign
'Vikings' season 5: 'The gods have bigger plans for you'
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha’s message to women
'Outlander' season 4: 'All about Ian travelling forward in time'
‘Outlander’ season 4: Concerns about Steven Cree exit
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car