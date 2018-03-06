Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner

US President Donald Trump has joked about first lady Melania Trump, saying she could be the next to leave. The president also referenced claims that his spouse is not happy in the White House.

“Now the question everyone keeps asking is who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?” Trump said at his speech at the annual Gridiron Club and Foundation spring dinner, according to a pool report. The POTUS was speaking in front of a crowd of politicians, other Washington insiders and reporters at that time. The joke came after former communications director Hope Hicks’ resignation has been reported after she had admitted telling “white lies.”

“That is terrible honey, but you love me, right?” he reportedly said as he turned to Melania. He also reacted about the claims that his wife was not happy at the White House.

Trump said he does not understand why people on the Internet and in the media are screaming, “Hashtag Free Melania” or “Free Melania” when the FLOTUS is actually having a great time. It appeared that some people thought otherwise with more than a third of Americans thinking Melania should leave the president, a Marist poll has revealed.

The poll came after reports that claimed the first couple have an icy relationship. The Trumps’ marriage has been the subject of a number of headlines with reports that the FLOTUS is unhappy in her role and marriage.

Last year, several people took to social media to express their thoughts when videos showed that Melania appeared to avoid her husband’s hand when he tried to hold it. It's been widely reported that the couple keep separate bedrooms.

The annual dinner is attended by journalists and usually includes some jokes and laughter. Many wondered whether Trump could join in on the fun.

Many looked surprised when the POTUS seemingly attempted to gloss over the drama. At the beginning of his speech, Trump remarked that it has been a really calm week at the White House. He continued by saying that so many people have been leaving the White House, CNN reported.

He also reportedly teased son-in-law Jared Kushner, saying he was late because he could not get through security. Kushner recently lost his access to confidential White House information. He also joked that Ivanka Trump got to do something. He went on to call eldest daughter’s husband a “great guy.”