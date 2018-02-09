Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania

By on
Melania Trump nude photos New York Post
Melania Trump appears on stage after U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. Reuters/Jim Young

US President Donald Trump allegedly lied about the engagement ring he purchased for wife Melania Trump. It is specifically about the discount he received for a 10-carat Graff Diamonds ring in 2005.

Trump told the New York Times in 2015 that Graff Diamonds gave him a $US1 million (AU$1.29 million) discount on her 15-carat engagement ring. For a story about Trump’s wedding with Melania, he reportedly said “only a fool” would pay “a million dollars more for a diamond.”

But a new report from Forbes suggests that his admission to the New York Times was not true. Graff Diamonds' chairman Laurence Graff, from his home in Gstaad, Switzerland, said it was “a pleasure to do business” with Trump.

But he revealed that “no favours” were given to Trump by the time he purchased the D-flawless cut 10-carat diamond. Another source that was said to have knowledge about the purchase supported Graff’s claim, saying it was paid in full and Trump paid immediately. Trump’s camp has not commented about the report yet.

As a result of the discount Trump claimed to have got, the London-based company was said to have received increased publicity. But Graff CEO Nicholas Paine said they do not sell items for publicity value. Graff and Paine did not disclose a price with Forbes.

When Trump and his wife celebrated their 10th year anniversary in 2015, he allegedly purchased another diamond for Melania. The first lady posed with a large 25-carat ring for her official White House picture.  That ring reportedly costs millions.

The FLOTUS, born Melanija Knavs in 1970, was from a Slovenian town. She pursued her dreams of becoming a super model and eventually married Trump. She moved to New York in 1996 after working in Milan and Paris. She and Trump met two years after she moved to NYC.

Melania has previously shared how she met her husband, saying it was at a fashion party in September, 1998 in New York. “I liked him, he had great charm, but he arrived with a date,” she told Greta Van Susteren during a July 2016 interview for “On the Record.” But still, she said they had a connection from the beginning, and described Trump as someone who was “very charming with a great mind and great energy.”

"I went crazy when I saw her,” Trump said in 2005. There is a 24-year age gap between the first couple. She is 46 and he is 70.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4 production going well
‘Supernatural’ 13x13 ‘Devil’s Bargain’ recap: The best thing is the last scene
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
'The Walking Dead' season 8: The possible end of the Scavengers
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: New trailer released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 9: Aidan prepares for kidney donation
'Coronation Street' Feb. 9 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car