Michelle Obama reveals what's inside the Tiffany box Melania Trump gave her

By on
[6:43] U.S. first lady Michelle Obama waves to the guests while she arrives next to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to attend the Whitney Museum of American Art Dedication Ceremony
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama waves to the guests while she arrives next to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to attend the Whitney Museum of American Art Dedication Ceremony in New York April 30, 2015. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has shared what was inside the box FLOTUS Melania Trump handed her on US President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. Obama revealed it was a “lovely frame.”

The former FLOTUS appeared for her first television interview since she, husband former US president Barack Obama and their daughters left the White House. She shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about meeting the new first lady and what was inside the Tiffany's box Trump handed her last year at the front steps of the White House.

The Tiffany and Co box was decorated with a white ribbon. Melania handed the gift in front of millions of viewers.

The encounter has become one of the most talked-about moments from the day and inspired a number of GIFs and memes. When DeGeneras asked her about it, Obama inhaled deeply.

Trump did not escort her wife up the White House steps. She appeared from behind their car with the Tiffany box. Some seconds pass before she was able to join him and the Obamas.

Obama mentioned about “all this protocol.” "I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you're going to do this, they're going to stand here- never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like okay.. What am I supposed to do with this gift?" she told the show’s host.

She went on to relive the moment, saying no one would come to take the box and thought if they shall take a photo with it. Obama recalled that everyone cleared out. No one would come to take the square box.

And her husband “saved the day.” The former POTUS took the box as his wife looked unsure about what to do with it.

Entertainment Weekly posted a preview video from Obama’s upcoming television appearance showing DeGeneres rolling footage while the former explained what happened. Obama is set to appear on the show as part of the celebrations for DeGeneres' 60th birthday. Actress Jennifer Aniston was also set to make an appearance for the two-day celebration.

The host and birthday celebrant appeared to tease fans about what to expect from the upcoming shows. "I knew my 60th birthday show was gonna be fun, but I didn’t know it’d be this fun," DeGeneres tweeted on Tuesday. Obama was a frequent guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and even co-hosted in 2016.

