Donald recalls Melania Trump's Aflac commercial

By on
Melania
Melania Trump arrives at the Magritte Museum in Brussels, May 25, 2017. Reuters/Francois Lenoir

US President Donald Trump has been given a pair of Aflac socks and remembered that his wife US first lady Melania Trump did a big commercial for the company. He said he knows the company’s chairman very well, and praised him for having done a fantastic job.

It looked sweet for the president to remember that his wife shot an Aflac commercial in 2005. The first couple was newlyweds at that time.

Trump’s remarks came after a representative from the Georgia-based company met with the POTUS to praise his tax reform bill and offered a gift of socks. After saying kind words to the company’s chairman, he added his wife did a big commercial a long time ago. “You know that, right? -an Aflac commercial- and I think it was a successful commercial too,” Trump reportedly said during an event in the Oval office.

Melania starred in an Aflac insurance ad 13 years ago. She played the subject of a Frankenstein's-monster experiment and her brain was swapped with that of the duck mascot. “If you're hurt and can't work, Aflac can help pay your bills with cash,” the ad stated.

At the top of the 30-second spot, a mad scientist announces his intention to “take the voice of this lovely woman and put it into this duck!” to tell the world about the benefits of Aflac. Then the duck talks with Melania's voice. It was shot in black-and-white.

It was not the first time that the world was reminded that the FLOTUS has starred in an Aflac commercial. During the 2016 presidential campaign, the MelaniaTrump.com website appeared and once stated that she was part of numerous television commercials, most recently for Aflac.

The FLOTUS has been the subject of some headlines as she was reportedly "furious" after allegations that Trump had an affair with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. The president’s camp denied the claims. The specific allegations have resurfaced after a Wall Street Journal report that Daniels was paid to be silent about them during the election campaign.

The Oval Office event Trump recently attended was centred on tax reform. Aflac’s representative told the president that the company had deposited extra amount in every employee's 401(k) plan thanks to the recent Republican tax cuts. In addition, it was able to raise the amount of retirement savings that the company will match dollar-for-dollar by an extra percent, reports The Daily Mail.

CBS News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star to miss at least 6-8 weeks
Ben Simmons wants to lead Boomers to Olympic gold medal
Tom Brady is 2018 NFL MVP, leaked document reveals
Tom Brady is 2018 NFL MVP, leaked document reveals
Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way
Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Rick and Negan confrontation
‘Outlander’ season 4: Duncan Lacroix spotted on the set
‘Supernatural’ 13x12 recap: ‘Various & Sundry Villains’ brings back Rowena, frees Castiel
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 16 spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers
'911' season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Abby, Buck go out on Valentine's
'911' season 1 episode 6 'Heartbreaker' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car