Donald recalls Melania Trump's Aflac commercial

US President Donald Trump has been given a pair of Aflac socks and remembered that his wife US first lady Melania Trump did a big commercial for the company. He said he knows the company’s chairman very well, and praised him for having done a fantastic job.

It looked sweet for the president to remember that his wife shot an Aflac commercial in 2005. The first couple was newlyweds at that time.

Trump’s remarks came after a representative from the Georgia-based company met with the POTUS to praise his tax reform bill and offered a gift of socks. After saying kind words to the company’s chairman, he added his wife did a big commercial a long time ago. “You know that, right? -an Aflac commercial- and I think it was a successful commercial too,” Trump reportedly said during an event in the Oval office.

Melania starred in an Aflac insurance ad 13 years ago. She played the subject of a Frankenstein's-monster experiment and her brain was swapped with that of the duck mascot. “If you're hurt and can't work, Aflac can help pay your bills with cash,” the ad stated.

At the top of the 30-second spot, a mad scientist announces his intention to “take the voice of this lovely woman and put it into this duck!” to tell the world about the benefits of Aflac. Then the duck talks with Melania's voice. It was shot in black-and-white.

It was not the first time that the world was reminded that the FLOTUS has starred in an Aflac commercial. During the 2016 presidential campaign, the MelaniaTrump.com website appeared and once stated that she was part of numerous television commercials, most recently for Aflac.

The FLOTUS has been the subject of some headlines as she was reportedly "furious" after allegations that Trump had an affair with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. The president’s camp denied the claims. The specific allegations have resurfaced after a Wall Street Journal report that Daniels was paid to be silent about them during the election campaign.

The Oval Office event Trump recently attended was centred on tax reform. Aflac’s representative told the president that the company had deposited extra amount in every employee's 401(k) plan thanks to the recent Republican tax cuts. In addition, it was able to raise the amount of retirement savings that the company will match dollar-for-dollar by an extra percent, reports The Daily Mail.

CBS News/YouTube