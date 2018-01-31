SOTU: Trump talks North Korea's 'reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles', 'cruel dictatorship'

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017.
United States President Donald Trump warned in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear missiles “could very soon” threaten his homeland. He assured that the US was waging a campaign of "maximum pressure" to prevent any such attack.

“No regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea,” Trump said Tuesday. He also talked about the stories of American student Otto Warmbier and Ji Seong-ho, who defected from North Korea to South Korea in 2006.

Warmbier’s family lost him after being detained in North Korea for 17 months. He was sent home in a coma before his passing.

The US commander-in-chief spotlighted his parents, Fred and Cindy, and other family members. Fred and Cindy received standing ovations as they wept at Trump's telling of Warmbier’s story.

Trump said Warmbier’s family members were powerful witnesses to a “menace that threatens our world, and that their strength was truly an inspiration. He pledged to honour Warmbier’s memory with total American resolve.

The POTUS also discussed Ji’s story. The latter passed out on train tracks from hunger, and lost his left hand and foot. The North Korean regime supposedly tortured him after he decided to cross the border into China in search for food. His father was caught as he was trying to escape and was tortured, it has been said.

“Today he lives in Seoul, where he rescues other defectors and broadcasts into North Korea what the regime fears the most -the truth,” Trump said in his speech. He also applauded Ji for his sacrifice, calling it an inspiration.

Ji stood up and lifted up his crutches. He got a standing ovation during the State of the Union address. Trump added that Ji’s story is a “testament to the yearning of every human soul to live in freedom.”

Trump said past experience has taught that “complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation.” The POTUS maintained that he will not repeat the “mistakes of past administrations that got us into this very dangerous position.”

North Korea test launched last year three intercontinental ballistic missiles. These include a Hwasong-15 in November.

According to US defense experts, Pyongyang has the technology to have a long-range ballistic missile survive the re-entry phase from space into the earth's atmosphere. Despite a recent two-month break, they expect North Korea to resume to testing its missiles, CNBC reports.

