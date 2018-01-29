Trump says he wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be happy

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Reuters/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump looked unsure if he is invited to Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, but said he wants the engaged pair to be happy. He also said they look like a “lovely couple.”

The POTUS has been asked if he would like to attend the royal wedding on May. "I want them to be happy, I really want them to be happy,” he responded.

Whether he had received a wedding invite, Trump answered "not that I know of.” The guest list for the Windsor Castle wedding has not been made public.

Trump’s comments about Harry and his bride-to-be come amid speculations that the royal will snub the US leader and invite former US President Barack Obama as a wedding guest. Harry and Obama were known to be close friends.

However, there are reports that claim Harry is being urged not to invite the Obamas on his wedding as the invitation may not sit well to the POTUS. Markle has referred to Trump as "divisive" and a "misogynist” and supported his opponent Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

When Trump was told that Markle had described him as "divisive” and that she supported Clinton in the 2016 election, he said he still hopes that they are happy. He said in a wide-ranging discussion that he is not a feminist. The president maintained that he is for women, for men and for everyone.

Trump appeared for an interview during his brief visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Speaking to Britain's ITV News, Trump also said in the interview that his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favourable to the US are reached. "If somebody said, go back into the Paris accord, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal," Trump said in the interview.

Under the pact, countries set their respective goals to cut the emissions of heat-trapping gases. America cannot get out until November of 2020 due to some legal technicalities.

The POTUS talked about his approach toward Brexit negotiations, saying he would take a "tougher" attitude than the approach now being used by British Prime Minister Theresa May. Although Trump is currently not aware about any invitation to Harry and Markle’s wedding, he said May invited him to make two visits to Britain this year.

