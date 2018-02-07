Melania follows Barack Obama on Twitter, appears to avoid Donald’s hand again

By on
Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

US First Lady Melania Trump has followed her husband’s predecessor former POTUS Barack Obama on Twitter, A British novelist has pointed out. The FLOTUS was on her way to Ohio with US President Donald Trump on Sunday when she appeared to swat his hand away on the White House lawn.

“It’s a lovely bit of husband-trolling that Melania Trump only follows five people and one of them is Barack Obama,” British novelist Matt Haig tweeted. It is unclear when Melania’s Twitter account started following Obama.

She and Obama have had little public interaction. The two couples had the traditional cup of tea during a presidential succession on Inauguration Day.

Meanwhile, the first lady is again being accused of trying to avoid holding his husband’s hand. In a clip of the first couple as they were making their way to a plane, she appeared to use her coat to hide her hand as her husband attempted to reach out to her. She walked past him as he reached for her.

Melania sported a yellow dress draped over her shoulders. Her choice of outfit hides her hands underneath so it was hard to tell if Melania intentionally avoided her husband’s hand when he tried to hold on to her or if he just couldn’t grab a hold.

Also, the president was looking at the waiting reporters. It was likely that he did not notice that Melania was wearing her coat over her shoulders. The FLOTUS was also not looking at her spouse. He allowed his wife to walk on.

It is not the first time that the FLOTUS has been accused of avoiding the president’s hand. She appeared to slap away Trump’s hand as they were greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife, Sara. The first couple was on a tour in Europe and the Middle East at the time. What appeared to be a similar snub was captured on camera when they reached Italian capital city Rome.

Several news organisations also noted that Trump thanked her with a handshake after Melania introduced her husband at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. A body language expert told Express.co.uk that his way of addressing his wife looked like an interaction between a beauty pageant host and a contestant.

Netizens have also commented about the gesture on Twitter. “Nothing says I love you my wife like a firm handshake and false pleasantries,” TV personality Grant Stern tweeted.

Inside Edition/YouTube

