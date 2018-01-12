Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un

By on
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he probably has a "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He refused to comment when asked if he had spoken with Kim.

The POTUS said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he has relationships with people. “I think you people are surprised.”

Trump chose to not comment though when he was asked if he has spoken with the North Korean leader. He clarified he was not saying he has spoken to him or not, but just simply did not want to comment on it.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he was willing to consider diplomatic talks with North Korea. According to a readout of a call with South Korea President Moon Jae-In, the POTUS expressed his openness to holding talks between the US and North Korea at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances. North Korea and South Korea have started their first substantial dialogue in over two years.

The US leader’s latest remarks about Kim came after he appeared to boost about the size of his "nuclear button" in response to the latter’s New Year speech. He suggested that his nuclear button was “much bigger & more powerful” compared to Kim’s.

Trump has called him many things before from short and fat to rocket man. He also suggested in a tweet that Kim’s regime was depleted and food starved.

Trump and Kim’s 2017 “war of words” made headlines in the international community as North Korea progressed on its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program and the United States ramped up military exercises. Former US Vice President Joe Biden has said he agreed with Admiral Mike Mullen's sentiment that the US has never been closer to war with North Korea.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff, he said he was worried about “fundamental miscalculations.” He added this is not a business deal and not about who builds the next skyscraper.

North Korea monitoring project 38 North co-founder Joel Wit said verbal assaults would have to come to an end if the two countries are to engage directly and effectively. "President Trump, aside from expressing a willingness to meet with Kim Jong Un, should stop his personal insults of Kim Jong Un, and we should demand the same of the North Koreans," Newsweek quoted him as saying during a conference call hosted by 38 North.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Funeral scene teased
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Henry becomes a key witness
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car