Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he probably has a "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He refused to comment when asked if he had spoken with Kim.

The POTUS said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he has relationships with people. “I think you people are surprised.”

Trump chose to not comment though when he was asked if he has spoken with the North Korean leader. He clarified he was not saying he has spoken to him or not, but just simply did not want to comment on it.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he was willing to consider diplomatic talks with North Korea. According to a readout of a call with South Korea President Moon Jae-In, the POTUS expressed his openness to holding talks between the US and North Korea at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances. North Korea and South Korea have started their first substantial dialogue in over two years.

The US leader’s latest remarks about Kim came after he appeared to boost about the size of his "nuclear button" in response to the latter’s New Year speech. He suggested that his nuclear button was “much bigger & more powerful” compared to Kim’s.

Trump has called him many things before from short and fat to rocket man. He also suggested in a tweet that Kim’s regime was depleted and food starved.

Trump and Kim’s 2017 “war of words” made headlines in the international community as North Korea progressed on its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program and the United States ramped up military exercises. Former US Vice President Joe Biden has said he agreed with Admiral Mike Mullen's sentiment that the US has never been closer to war with North Korea.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff, he said he was worried about “fundamental miscalculations.” He added this is not a business deal and not about who builds the next skyscraper.

North Korea monitoring project 38 North co-founder Joel Wit said verbal assaults would have to come to an end if the two countries are to engage directly and effectively. "President Trump, aside from expressing a willingness to meet with Kim Jong Un, should stop his personal insults of Kim Jong Un, and we should demand the same of the North Koreans," Newsweek quoted him as saying during a conference call hosted by 38 North.