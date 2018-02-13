Trump calls Vladimir Putin to offer condolences for Russian plane's deadly crash

putin turkey meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) following their meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016. Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin

US President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to offer his condolences following a deadly crash of a Russian plane. The incident left 71 people on board killed.

Russian news agencies reported the Kremlin as saying that Trump and Putin got the chance to speak by phone. The news comes as workers on Monday continued to search for and gather human remains. The phone call was reportedly confirmed by the White House.

The An-148 aircraft was heading toward the Orenburg region when it plummeted 6,000 feet to the ground. A security camera captured the plane crash.

Putin has ordered a special commission to investigate the causes of the crash, The Telegraph reported. The activities of the airline as well as technical condition of the airplane were being examined by Russia's investigative committee. They were also looking at the pilots “level of professional training.”

The Washington Post reported the White House as saying that the POTUS assured Putin that the United States is “standing by to assist Russian authorities in their investigation” into the plane crash. Trump and Putin also reportedly talked about the Mideast peace process prior to Putin’s meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow.

Aside from offering his condolences, he reaffirmed his belief that it is time to work toward a lasting peace agreement. Previously, the Palestinians have suggested that they no longer consider the United States to be an honest peace broker following Trump’s announcement of his intention to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The latest phone call between Trump and Putin followed that from December. Putin was the one who called Trump at that time to reportedly thank the US leader for a CIA tip that was said to have helped thwart bombings in St Petersburg.

The news about the two leaders’ recent telephone call comes as Trump released details for his second budget. It seeks to request funds for infrastructure, construction of a wall along the border with Mexico and opioid treatment programs. The POTUS called it the “biggest and boldest” infrastructure plan to fix the country’s airports and road, and urged the Congress to pass it.

Meanwhile, Saratov Airlines said it had temporarily stopped operating its An-148 planes while the investigation was ongoing. The airliner involved in the crash was built in 2010 in Voronezh, Russia, and had made 8,348 flights of its expected lifespan of 40,000.

CNN/YouTube

Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
'NCIS' season 15 episode 16 spoilers: Drew Carey guest stars on 'NCIS'
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 'The Neonatal Nomenclature' spoilers
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
