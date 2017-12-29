Top 5 TV shows to watch in January 2018

By @sachintrivedig on
The X-Files season 11
Cast members Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny pose at a premiere for "The X-Files" at California Science Center in Los Angeles, California January 12, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

There are many TV shows to choose from that are premiering in January 2018. Here’s a list of five shows from different genres that the fans can look forward to watching.

“The X-Files” returns after a gap of a year, and this time there are ten episodes that the fans can look forward to. The Sci-fi series did not air in 2016. Agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) will be back on Jan. 3 with yet another adventure.

One of the best comedy series on TV “The Big Bang Theory” will continue airing the remaining episodes of Season 11 next year, starting from Jan. 4. Fans who love the character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on the show should watch the spin-off series “Young Sheldon,” which is currently on air, and its mid-season finale will air next month.

Another TV show that Sci-fi fans will love is “Star Trek Discovery.” The plot focuses on a young officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, but season 2 will air sometime in 2018.

The devil will be back in “Lucifer” TV series. Season 3 finale, which is the New Year special, will air on Jan. 1. The plot will focus on a flashback that will show how Morningstar (Tom Ellis) lost his angel wings.

“The Flash” season 4 will air on Oct. 10. In the premiere episode Barry (Grant Gustin) will be brought out of the Speed Force in order to fight an armoured villain, but the superhero isn’t the same person anymore.

There are also many new TV series starting in 2018, like “The Alienist,” “9-1-1,” “Altered Carbon,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “Black Lightning,” “Counterpart,” and “Good Girls.” How well these new shows will do remains to be seen.

Related
Join the Discussion
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: England accused of ball-tampering in Boxing Day Test
Lakers Trade News: DeMarcus Cousins the top target at deadline
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Bull' season 2 episode 11 spoilers
Meghan Markle's half-sister reacts to Harry’s ‘family she never had’ remark
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 'Second Chances' spoilers
Action adventures movies to look forward to
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 'The Matrimonial Metric' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 spoilers
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Exploring the Hoth storyline
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera’s role after the show
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car