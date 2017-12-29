Top 5 TV shows to watch in January 2018

Cast members Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny pose at a premiere for "The X-Files" at California Science Center in Los Angeles, California January 12, 2016.

There are many TV shows to choose from that are premiering in January 2018. Here’s a list of five shows from different genres that the fans can look forward to watching.

“The X-Files” returns after a gap of a year, and this time there are ten episodes that the fans can look forward to. The Sci-fi series did not air in 2016. Agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) will be back on Jan. 3 with yet another adventure.

One of the best comedy series on TV “The Big Bang Theory” will continue airing the remaining episodes of Season 11 next year, starting from Jan. 4. Fans who love the character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on the show should watch the spin-off series “Young Sheldon,” which is currently on air, and its mid-season finale will air next month.

Another TV show that Sci-fi fans will love is “Star Trek Discovery.” The plot focuses on a young officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, but season 2 will air sometime in 2018.

The devil will be back in “Lucifer” TV series. Season 3 finale, which is the New Year special, will air on Jan. 1. The plot will focus on a flashback that will show how Morningstar (Tom Ellis) lost his angel wings.

“The Flash” season 4 will air on Oct. 10. In the premiere episode Barry (Grant Gustin) will be brought out of the Speed Force in order to fight an armoured villain, but the superhero isn’t the same person anymore.

There are also many new TV series starting in 2018, like “The Alienist,” “9-1-1,” “Altered Carbon,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “Black Lightning,” “Counterpart,” and “Good Girls.” How well these new shows will do remains to be seen.