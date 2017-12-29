'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Exploring the Hoth storyline

Fighting the Empire is a long and challenging task, and the fight will continue long after the events in “Star Wars rebels” season 4, which is the last installment of the show. A new comic series from the franchise has now confirmed that at least one character will continue to fight till the war reaches the remote planet of Hoth.

The two main Rebel bases in the galaxy that the fans are very familiar with are Yavin IV and Hoth. Both these locations have seen battles against the Empire, and the animation series has already shown the moon base on Yavin.

Hoth doesn’t come into focus until the movie “Empire Strikes Back.” However, a massive base like that doesn’t get built overnight. It would have taken the Rebels years to build the infrastructure there to keep their soldiers safe.

A new comic series reveals just how the heroes built the base on the icy planet called Hoth, ComicBook reports. One character who will be there assisting Han Solo and Leia in building the base is Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall). This means the character will survive long enough to continue the fight against the Empire, and may even get to see its fall.

Hera has emerged as the most significant character from the animation series, and her name is also mentioned in the film “Rogue One.” Since the character will be alive for a long time, the fans may get to see her even after the animation series ends.

In Hoth, Hera will help build the shield generator that will be used later to protect the base from any bombardment from space. The comics will explore the challenges the heroes faced while building it.

Will “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 tease the preparations building a base in Hoth? The show is set to connect all the storylines that will eventually lead to the events in “Rogue One.”