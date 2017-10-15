Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova wins her title since drug ban

Maria Sharapova reacts after her 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over second seed Simona Halep in the US Open first round at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Maria Sharapova reacts after her 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over second seed Simona Halep in the US Open first round at Flushing Meadows, New York. Reuters

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova won her first WTA title since her 15-month doping ban at the Tianjin Open on Sunday. Sharapova, a former five-time Grand Slam winner, prevailed in China after she was pushed to the limit by 102nd-ranked teenager Aryna Sabalenka.

In just her seventh tournament since returning in April, Sharapova came from behind in both sets and needed four championship points in the tie-breaker before beating Sabalenka 7-5, 7-6 (10-8). The 30-year-old Sharapova became emotional as she absorbed the feeling of winning her first title since the 2015 Italian Open and 36th overall career title. Sharapova exchanged 11 service breaks with Sabalenka, who has yet to win a WTA title, before finally finishing off the tie-breaker when the teenager over struck a forehand.

Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova outlasts teenager

The Daily Telegraph pointed out that Sabalenka cost herself the match courtesy unforced errors. "Sabalenka angrily slammed her racquet down as she double-faulted to be broken for a third time and with Sharapova serving at 6-5, the Belarusian overcooked a forehand to hand over the set. The second set followed a similar pattern and Sabalenka was 5-1 up before Sharapova reeled her in, breaking three times -- and saving a set point along the way -- before serving for the match at 6-5."

Sharapova was banned after testing positive for meldonium in early 2016. Prior to her ban, Sharapova suffered a series of career-threatening injuries, with many analysts calling for her retirement. However, the Russian is once again playing at an elite level and hopes to become a Grand Slam contender in 2018.

Though Maria Sharapova has been playing on wildcards this season, she has the opportunity to break into the Top-50 before the end of the year. She is currently ranked No. 86 in the world. Sharapova will now head home to Moscow for the Kremlin Cup for the first time since 2007