Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova wins her title since drug ban

By @saihoops on
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova reacts after her 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over second seed Simona Halep in the US Open first round at Flushing Meadows, New York. Reuters

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova won her first WTA title since her 15-month doping ban at the Tianjin Open on Sunday. Sharapova, a former five-time Grand Slam winner, prevailed in China after she was pushed to the limit by 102nd-ranked teenager Aryna Sabalenka. 

In just her seventh tournament since returning in April, Sharapova came from behind in both sets and needed four championship points in the tie-breaker before beating Sabalenka 7-5, 7-6 (10-8). The 30-year-old Sharapova became emotional as she absorbed the feeling of winning her first title since the 2015 Italian Open and 36th overall career title. Sharapova exchanged 11 service breaks with Sabalenka, who has yet to win a WTA title, before finally finishing off the tie-breaker when the teenager over struck a forehand. 

Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova outlasts teenager

The Daily Telegraph pointed out that Sabalenka cost herself the match courtesy unforced errors. "Sabalenka angrily slammed her racquet down as she double-faulted to be broken for a third time and with Sharapova serving at 6-5, the Belarusian overcooked a forehand to hand over the set. The second set followed a similar pattern and Sabalenka was 5-1 up before Sharapova reeled her in, breaking three times -- and saving a set point along the way -- before serving for the match at 6-5."

Sharapova was banned after testing positive for meldonium in early 2016. Prior to her ban, Sharapova suffered a series of career-threatening injuries, with many analysts calling for her retirement. However, the Russian is once again playing at an elite level and hopes to become a Grand Slam contender in 2018.

Though Maria Sharapova has been playing on wildcards this season, she has the opportunity to break into the Top-50 before the end of the year. She is currently ranked No. 86 in the world. Sharapova will  now head home to Moscow for the Kremlin Cup for the first time since 2007

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Dante Exum exploring nonsurgical options to avoid season-ending surgery
Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters final online
NBA Trade News: Wizards could target DeAndre Jordan at some stage
Steve Kerr feels Stephen Curry impacts offense more than Michael Jordan
Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova wins her title since drug ban
Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova wins her title since drug ban
Roger Federer dominates Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters title
Roger Federer dominates Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters title
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 finale preview
‘Outlander’ season 4: Two new cast members announced
'Madam Secretary' season 4 episode 2 'Off the Record' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Dave Filoni teases details
‘Supernatural’ 13x01 recap: Sam and Dean’s different grieving styles
‘Supernatural’ 13x01 recap: Sam and Dean’s different grieving styles
'Bull' season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Bull is sued by a celebrity
'Bull' season 2 episode 4 ‘The Illusion of Control’ spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car