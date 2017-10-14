Rafael Nadal powers through to Shanghai Masters final

By @saihoops on
Rafael Nadal, Shanghai Masters
Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - October 12, 2017 - Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Reuters / Aly Song

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal outlasted sixth seed Marin Cilic 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), to qualify for finals of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. A week after claiming victory in the China Open at Beijing, Nadal is now a win away from notching up a record 31 carer ATP Masters 1000 titles -- he currently shares the honour with Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard overcame a tough challenge from Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open winner, to reach his 111th final and 10th of the year. Nadal also extended his winning streak to 16 matches and improved his overall 2017 record to 65 wins and 9 losses. The season also marks the fifth time in Nadal's career when he has contested in a minimum of 10 title matches -- starting with the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.  

Rafael Nadal set to break record for most ATP Masters 1000 titles

Nadal, with 871 career wins, also moved past American legend Andre Agassi to sixth place on the Open Era wins list. He will face either arch rival Roger Federer or big-serving Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's final. Earlier in the summer, Nadal had defeated del Petro at the U.S. Open final to increase his career Grand Slam tally to 16.

As aptly explained by the ATP World Tour website, Nadal had Cilic on the back foot after earning an early break of serve. "Cilic's serve came under fire immediately and he would be forced to save six break points in his opening two service games. The fourth seed would survive the onslaught, but eventually conceded the critical break with the set on the line. Cilic squandered a trio of set points at 5-all and Nadal capitalised in the very next game, seizing the initial break and closing out the opener after 67 minutes."

With a victory on Sunday, Rafael Nadal officially end the season as the World No. 1 -- regardless of the outcome at next month's Nitto ATP Finals in London. It will mark the fourth occasion in his career when he would end the year as the World No. 1 -- after 2008, 2010 and 2013. Tennis fans the world over are hoping for a Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer showdown in Sunday's final. Nadal is chasing his maiden Shanghai Masters title.

Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Star forward out of Spurs' season opener
Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online
Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online
Rafael Nadal powers through to Shanghai Masters final
Rafael Nadal powers through to Shanghai Masters final
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 finale preview
‘Outlander’ season 4: Two new cast members announced
'Madam Secretary' season 4 episode 2 'Off the Record' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Dave Filoni teases details
‘Supernatural’ 13x01 recap: Sam and Dean’s different grieving styles
‘Supernatural’ 13x01 recap: Sam and Dean’s different grieving styles
'Bull' season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Bull is sued by a celebrity
'Bull' season 2 episode 4 ‘The Illusion of Control’ spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car