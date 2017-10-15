Roger Federer dominates Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters title

World No. 2 Roger Federer made history Sunday by defeating arch nemesis Rafael Nadal for a fifth consecutive occasion in the finals of the 2017 Shanghai Masters. After breaking Nadal's serve in the opening game with a stunning backhand winner, Federer cruised to a 6-4, 6-3, victory -- his 700th career win on hard-courts.

Federer's five-match winning streak over Nadal commenced at Basel in 2015 and carried over to the finals of the 2017 Australian Open and Miami Open, besides the Round of 16 at BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. This win also marks the first time Federer has registered four victories over Nadal in the same calendar year.



World No. 1 Rafael Nadal was vying for a record 31st ATP Masters 1000 title and maiden victory at the Shanghai Masters. However, Federer service game looked imperious as the Swiss Master dropped just four points in the first set which included seven aces, 16 winners and just five unforced errors.

During the second set, both players stuck to their strengths but Federer was rewarded for aggressively approaching the net. Federer struck two trademark backhand winners in the fifth game which left Nadal with no answer for the onslaught. Federer enjoyed two more comfortable service holds and closed out the second set quickly to register his 350th Masters victory and a second Shanghai crown.

Roger Federer hopes to return to Shanghai Masters in 2018

After the victory, Federer praised Nadal for being a friend both on and off the court. Recently, Nadal and Federer teamed up for the first time as part of the inaugural Laver Cup. "Almost a year to this day Rafa and myself went to Majorca to open the Rafael Nadal academy. We did not think then we would have the year we would have. It has been a pleasure to play against him today. I hope to be back next year," Federer said during the presentation ceremony.

Nadal still owns a 23-15 career head-to-head record against Federer. But the Spaniard graciously accepted he was beaten by the better player on the day. "Congratulations to Roger for a great year. You played a fantastic match today so congratulations," said Nadal, who had his 16-man winning streak snapped by Federer. Nadal entered the Shanghai Masters with impressive victories at the 2017 U.S. Open and the China Open in Beijing.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will renew their race for the World No. 1 at next month's Nitto ATP Finals in London. With a victory on Sunday, Nadal could have opened up a 2,760-point lead over Federer to end the season as the World No. 1. However, Federer. after cutting short Nadal's lead by 1,000 points, still has the opportunity to finish the season atop the rankings by claiming victory at next month's ATP Finals.