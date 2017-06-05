Tesla Model Y update: Capital cost may go up significantly if Musk drops shared platform manufacturing model

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Tesla
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk smiles as he attends a forum on startups in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2016. Reuters/Bobby Yip

Tesla Model 3 is undoubtedly the most talked about electric vehicle (EV) currently, with the car slated to release this year. Another EV that is expected to come out of the house of Tesla is the Model Y. Though not much is known about the vehicle, there are whispers and rumours on the same.

The Model Y will complete the automaker’s “SE3Y” line-up, earlier meant to be “SEXY.” Details are still sparse, though CEO Elon Musk did tease in the past about a crossover electric SUV that would be similar to the Model 3. The car could be out in 2019, though it is more likely to do so in 2020. In fact, the car would play an important role in raking up production of Tesla vehicles to one million cars by 2020. The EV won’t be built on the Model 3 platform. Instead, it will be a genuine step change in terms of auto manufacturing.

With the Model 3 getting closer to getting completed, Musk will shift his attention to the Model Y. Musk’s product development and marketing techniques have always included products that never a have a definitive timeline. This fuels media attention, boosts stocks and even pushed employees. Tesla Trucks and Tesla Automated Buses are also in the pipeline, though no one knows when. Automated and shared vehicles are also slated to become the next big thing. Experts are also curious as to why the Model Y will not be built on the same platform.

Is it because the production prototyping is falling short in terms of low cost, speed and automation? Tesla has already chosen “early release candidates” over the traditional auto-industry approach of making beta cars, writes Green Tech Media. Musk has already described the Model 3 manufacturing line as an “alien dreadnought.” How would he describe the Model Y manufacturing process? In the past couple of years, Tesla has acknowledged its mistake in “over-engineering” the Model X. It is a very complex vehicle.

However, Tesla may have understood that it is unwise to build cars with different purposes and different attributes on similar platforms. The Model X was also meant to be built on the Model S platform but the final product turned out to be way different. If Tesla is dropping its shared platform strategy, it could up capital costs significantly. Musk is spending millions of money in the Model 3, the Nevada Gigafactory and the EV platform. Will it do the same for the Model Y? That would mean continued massive spending on research and development.

Musk may also be preparing to hedge on Tesla’s over-aggressive manufacturing goals. The Tesla Model Y could be Musk’s way of meeting any shortfall from the Model 3. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on the Tesla vehicles.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car