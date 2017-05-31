Tesla Model 3: Leaks reveal dashboard details; Experts worry checking speed could be dangerous

Tesla Model 3 leaks are coming thick and fine. A recent one has revealed a feature not everyone may like. The electric vehicle (EV) is one of the most highly anticipated cars of this year, and everyone is desperate to know more about this secretive and affordable vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed a drastic change in design via Twitter and compared the EV with the Model S. However, not everyone seems to be happy with the new look. Many complained about the absence of a physical speedometer. Musk, however, believes motorists would not care about that. He is of the opinion that the more autonomous a car, the lesser the need for dashboard information. He compared this to a cab ride, where the rider hardly looks at the dashboard as he is not driving the vehicle.

Tesla, as always, wants to innovate by pushing boundaries, which is reflected in the dashboard. It’s almost non-existent. There is just a large panel display and the steering wheel. It’s a 15-inch central mounted landscape touch screen. There are no dials, infotainment buttons, climate control knobs, fuel gauge or speedometer. Experts, though, believe that if drivers have to check the speed, they will have to take their eyes off the road and look at the screen, which could be risky.

The steering wheels won’t have scrolling buttons. The landscape-mounted touch screen looks like a computer monitor fitted into the dashboard. Only a limited number of Model 3s will be produced in July. By the end of this year, the number is expected to go up to 5,000 per week, and by 2018, it will be 10,000.

The EV will go from 0-60mph in less than six seconds and will have a range of 215 miles. The vehicle is expected to cost US$35,000 (AU$47,000 approx). Even with all this information, the interior of the vehicle still remains a mystery.

The Model 3 can seat five adults inside and features Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot technology. As per details leaked, which was reported by Express, the EV’s roof will be made out of a single glass panel that will stretch from front to back. The car has already received massive pre-orders, and it remains to be seen how Tesla manages to satisfy all the members. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on the Tesla Model 3 and other vehicles from the automaker.