'Supergirl' season 3 update: 'Kara Danvers' and 'Lena Luthor' friendship may twist next season

By on
Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams
Producer and recipient of the "Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television" J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath arrive at the Producers Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Reuters/ Gus Ruelas

"Supergirl" season 3 is expected to bring in more adventures and enemies following the events that went down during the season 2 finale. To date, there is no official word on who could be up next for the "Girl of Steel," though "Lena Luthor" (Katie McGrath) could finally follow the traditional "Luthor" route. 

So far, Lena has been holding a great relationship with "Supergirl" (Melissa Benoist) and "Kara Danvers." While most may not have noticed it, Lena Luthor is still technically unaware that "Supergirl" and Kara are actually one person. Could there be a change happening somewhere in season 3?

According to an interview by TV line with “Supergirl” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Lena definitely thinks that they are two different people. Despite the fact that the "Girl of Steel" appears in climactic moments whenever Kara is around, the recurring scenario may at one point get Lena to dig deeper.

That scene could happen in season 3 of "Supergirl," begging to ask how such would affect their relationship. So far, Lena has been on the good side but finding out that Kara is actually the cousin of her brother's ("Lex Luthor") sworn enemy could spark some conflict and push her to the dark side. That is a possible transformation which may eventually get complicated if Lena consults her mother, "Lillian Luthor" (Brenda Strong). 

As most know, Lillian Luthor runs CADMUS and isn't exactly one of "Supergirl's" biggest fan. A revelation could (finally) get Lena on Lillian's side and most know what the former is capable of in terms of science and technology. None of this is official though showrunners may have something close to that moving forward. 

 Other than that, most are starting to make their own theories on what lies ahead for "Supergirl" season 3. New foes are expected to pop up with "Reign" (Odette Annable) leading the way. In another post from TV Line, Annable has been cast as a series regular for the third season to portray the DC baddie and give Kara additional things to worry about. There will be visual iterations to her character though her role on the TV series is expected to be similar at it was in the comics as a "Worldkiller." 

Aside from "Reign," there were glimpses of "General Zod" (Mark Gibbon) shown in the season finale. There is confirmation for now if he will re-appear to cause havoc to "Supergirl" or maybe even "Superman" (Tyler Hoechlin). 

Related
Join the Discussion
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
Saudi football says sorry after team did not observe one minute silence for London attack victims at Socceroos game
Saudi football says sorry after team did not observe one minute silence for London attack victims at Socceroos game
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'Famous in Love' Season 1 episode 8 'Crazy Scripted Love' recap
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect more blood
'Stitchers' Season 3 episode 2 'For Love or Money' spoilers
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 7: Winter is the time to fear; HBO uploads Old Nan's clip
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Winter is the time to fear
'Outlander' season 3 production update: Storm doesn't halt filming in Cape Town; ‘Weird’ having daughter, says Nell Hudson
‘Outlander’ season 3: Storm doesn’t halt filming
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car