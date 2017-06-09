'Supergirl' season 3 update: 'Kara Danvers' and 'Lena Luthor' friendship may twist next season

Producer and recipient of the "Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television" J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath arrive at the Producers Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

"Supergirl" season 3 is expected to bring in more adventures and enemies following the events that went down during the season 2 finale. To date, there is no official word on who could be up next for the "Girl of Steel," though "Lena Luthor" (Katie McGrath) could finally follow the traditional "Luthor" route.

So far, Lena has been holding a great relationship with "Supergirl" (Melissa Benoist) and "Kara Danvers." While most may not have noticed it, Lena Luthor is still technically unaware that "Supergirl" and Kara are actually one person. Could there be a change happening somewhere in season 3?

According to an interview by TV line with “Supergirl” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Lena definitely thinks that they are two different people. Despite the fact that the "Girl of Steel" appears in climactic moments whenever Kara is around, the recurring scenario may at one point get Lena to dig deeper.

That scene could happen in season 3 of "Supergirl," begging to ask how such would affect their relationship. So far, Lena has been on the good side but finding out that Kara is actually the cousin of her brother's ("Lex Luthor") sworn enemy could spark some conflict and push her to the dark side. That is a possible transformation which may eventually get complicated if Lena consults her mother, "Lillian Luthor" (Brenda Strong).

As most know, Lillian Luthor runs CADMUS and isn't exactly one of "Supergirl's" biggest fan. A revelation could (finally) get Lena on Lillian's side and most know what the former is capable of in terms of science and technology. None of this is official though showrunners may have something close to that moving forward.

Other than that, most are starting to make their own theories on what lies ahead for "Supergirl" season 3. New foes are expected to pop up with "Reign" (Odette Annable) leading the way. In another post from TV Line, Annable has been cast as a series regular for the third season to portray the DC baddie and give Kara additional things to worry about. There will be visual iterations to her character though her role on the TV series is expected to be similar at it was in the comics as a "Worldkiller."

Aside from "Reign," there were glimpses of "General Zod" (Mark Gibbon) shown in the season finale. There is confirmation for now if he will re-appear to cause havoc to "Supergirl" or maybe even "Superman" (Tyler Hoechlin).