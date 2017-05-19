'Supergirl' Season 2 Finale spoilers: Superman and Cat Grant return to National City in 'Nevertheless, She Persisted' [WATCH VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
"Supergirl" starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers / Supergirl, David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz / Hank Henshaw, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Mehcad Brooks as  James Olsen / Guardian, will feature the upcoming episode titled "Nevertheless, She Persisted," which is the shows' Season 2 Finale. It will feature the return of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) in National City. Read on for the latest "Supergirl" episode guide.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more "Supergirl" spoilers. Read on at your own risk.

A press release from The CW reveals that in the "Supergirl" Season 2 Finale, Superman will return to National City as Supergirl battles it out with Rhea (Teri Hatcher). Cat Grant will also give Supergirl some important advice. Glen Winter directed this episode. Its story was written by Jessica Queller and Andrew Kreisberg. The teleplay was written by Caitlin Parrish and Robert Rovner.

A preview of the "Nevertheless, She Persisted" episode was posted on The CW's YouTube channel. It shows a scene featuring Supergirl invoking a trial by combat to save National City and its people. "May the fate of my people rest on the fate of my life," Supergirl tells Rhea. It also shows Cat Grant asking Kara if she thinks Supergirl is ready for a big battle. "Yes, she is," Kara tells Cat. "Then I put all my chips on the Girl of Steel," Cat tells Kara. Aside from these scenes, Superman is also shown attacking Supergirl because Rhea has taken control of him. Watch the video at the end of the article.

'Nevertheless, She Persisted' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), guest stars in this episode include Mark Gibbon (General Zod), Arran Henn (Newscaster), Jennifer Koenig (Kryptonian #1) and Curtis Lum (Demos). The rest of the "Supergirl" cast such as Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott), Chris Wood (Mon-El) and Floriana Lima (Maggie Sawyer), will also be seen with them.

'Resist'

The show's penultimate episode "Resist," which aired on May 15, showed the Daxamites invading National City and hurting its residents. Winn and Alex were able to escape the attack at the Department of Extranormal Operations (DEO).

Marsdin is an alien too!

President Olivia Marsdin (Lynda Carter, aka Wonder Woman) and Cat demanded Rhea's withdrawal. Unfortunately, she didn't heed them and the Daxamite fleet fired their weapons at them. Kara saved Cat and they both found out that Marsdin is also an alien! It turns out she was a refugee from the planet Durla.

Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong) had to board the Daxamite mothership with Hank and Kara using a Phantom Zone projector. Thankfully, they were able to save Mon-El. However, the battle is not yet over because Rhea informed Supergirl that Superman is under her control now. "Resist" was directed by Millicent Shelton and written by Derek Simon and Jessica Queller.

"Super girl" episodes air in Australia on FOX8. It also airs in the US on The CW every Monday at 8-9 pm EST. "Nevertheless, She Persisted" airs on May 22.

Watch 'Supergirl' videos below from the show's YouTube channel and Facebook (FB) page:

'Supergirl' | 'Nevertheless, She Persisted' Trailer | The CW

Source: The CW Television Network/YouTube

Check out Teri Hatcher's photo with "Supergirl" stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood:

