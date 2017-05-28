'Supergirl' Season 3 news: Alex Danvers, fans to see less of 'Maggie Sawyer' next season

"Supergirl" season 2 ended with a heart-wrenching finale when "Mon-El" (Chris Wood) was forced to leave earth following the release of a deadly toxin affecting all "Daxamites." Season 3 could still see some of him, hinting of occasional appearances though another cast member may be following his lead.

"Maggie Sawyer" toning down

However, "Mon-El" may not be the only one appearing on an "as-needed" basis. According to TV Line, "Maggie Sawyer" (Floriana Lima) will also be stepping down as a regular and appear only when showrunners need her.

Unlike "Mon-El," the impact of "Maggie Sawyer" may not be as much. For the benefit of those who are not aware, "Maggie" was the love interest of "Alex Danvers" (Chyler Leigh) during season 2. Both went steady for the most part of the second season – including rough ends where both had the usual quarrels that couples would have.

But it seems that decision to demote Lima’s role was entirely due to her career outlook. She was apparently looking to pursue other opportunities and such put a damper whenever producers needed her on set.

How will it affect potential "Maggie-Alex" marriage?

Looking ahead, there are other serious things to consider. In the season finale of "Supergirl," "Alex" asked "Maggie" to marry her. There was no definitive answer with "Maggie" simply smiling and hugging "Alex" in the end.

If both would get married, it would be a bit tricky. A possible twist could see them tie the knot but "Maggie" being re-assigned to another place. With a potential long-distance relationship, showrunners could use that as an angle which would affect the focus of "Alex" and her work.

On the other hand, both may not get hitched with the re-assignment angle still in play. Ending the relationship could be possible with "Maggie" appearing every once in a while due to threats or some special occasion.

New love interest for "Alex?"

There is also the possibility of inserting a new character in the mix, someone who would take the place of "Maggie." While the same-sex marriage thing worked, producers could explore other options – including the possible insertion of a male fling.

Right now, only the producers may have an inkling of what to do with the situation though changes are abound. New threats are expected in season 3 and most saw some of them. That included "General Zod" (Mark Gibbon) and "Reign the Worldkiller," one of "Supergirl's" first enemies in the New 52 according to IGN.

There are obviously more things to expect on “Supergirl” season 3 and fans will have to wait until the fall to find out.