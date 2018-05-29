'Suits' season 8: Donna can't figure out Samantha

Specter Litt will get a new lawyer in “Suits” season 8, and her entry will not be pleasant for the other characters. In a recent interview, Emmy winning actress Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler) teased some details about her character.

Samantha Wheeler will muscle her way into the firm, Heigl teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Her approach to getting into the firm will put her at odds with the others. The actress teased that her character has fun meeting with everyone, but the others won’t have as much fun meeting her. That situation, however, may change soon.

The one character that Samantha’s relationship will be particularly antagonistic at first is Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Her relationship with Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will also not be a smooth one.

Donna’s one big quality is her ability to understand people. She often uses what her opponent wants to find a way to manipulate that person. This time, however, she will face her biggest challenge in Samantha.

“The fact that Donna can’t quite put her finger on Samantha is really fun to play,” Heigl said. “Our first scene together was just like that — she’s trying to figure out Samantha, and Samantha’s not really giving much of anything away.”

Samantha is a person who has reached a point in her life where she knows who she is. She knows exactly what she wants and goes about getting it. The one thing that Heigl loves about her character is that Samantha isn’t apologetic about who she is and what she does.

The preview pictures of “Suits” season 9 show Alex Williams (Dulé Hill) will be back. With Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and Meghan Markle (Rachael Zane) exiting the TV series, characters like Samatha and Alex may get a bigger role in the politics of the firm.