'Suits' season 8 plot: Troubles with new lawyers entering firm

There will be a big shakeup at the firm in “Suits” season 8. In a recent interview, Executive Producer Aaron Korsh teased some details about the plot, and the conflicts the fans can expect in the next instalment of the popular show.

The big change in the next season is the merger of the two firms, and the conflicts that come with it. Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) thinks that he will be the one running the firm, but this is something that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) has to accept.

In an interview with Deadline, Korsh teased that the first big problem that will be the focus of the very first few episodes of season 8 will be the name of the firm. Zane wants his name to be the first, and this will lead to some conflict between him and Harvey.

Louis (Rick Hoffman) set this whole thing in motion, but Harvey won’t blame him because he knows the quirky lawyer did it to save the firm. Lipschitz (Ray Proscia) will also be back, which means Louis will continue with his therapy sessions.

Now, the merger will be difficult for everyone. Zane will bring onboard Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett), and one of the other lawyers that he will bring with him may be Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl), but the producer didn’t confirm this.

Amanda will be getting a larger role in the merged firm, compared to what she has been doing in the past. Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will be back too, and she will get a bigger role in the way they run the company.

For the fans who have been waiting to see Darvey romance may have to wait just a little longer. The dance that Harvey and Donna shared at the wedding is not an indication of the show picking up this storyline in the next season, the producer said.

