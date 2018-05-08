Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars turn to wardrobe department for her wedding

Jessica Pearson as Jessica Pearson, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, and Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in "Suits"

Meghan Markle’s “Suits” co-stars are reportedly invited to her wedding to Prince Harry, and they want to make sure they abide by the correct dress code. The American stars are apparently turning to the show’s wardrobe department to help them get dressed for the occasion.

According to reports, the show’s cast and some crew have received an invite to Meghan’s big day. The names weren’t specifically mentioned, only that they were “main cast members.” The show’s main stars include Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Patrick J Adams, Meghan’s character Rachel’s love interest. Recurring star Abigail Spencer is also said to be invited.

“All the main cast members are going I think and a few of the crew,” a source told the Express. “There’s a real hustle and bustle of excitement on the set of the show in Toronto with people getting their outfits made. Last time I was there, I happened to run into a couple of people in wardrobe who were helping getting things made for some of those that are going. They were just helping with some of the ladies outfits, helping with the dresses and the hats.”

The insider said that the event requires two outfits for those attending. The men were asked to wear a morning suit, which they have learnt wasn’t easy to secure from the US or Canada, where the show shoots its episodes.

“I think it’s just a couple of people they are helping with it. I don’t think they’re making the men’s clothing, I think they will be wearing morning suits,” the source said. “I understand everyone is to wear a hat of some kind, there are a couple of choices… whatever they wear in England, they were those little side hats.

Meghan starred in “Suits” from 2011 when it first aired. She and Adams have recently aired their wedding episode, and they won’t be back for the show’s eighth season.

Her real wedding, on the other hand, is just days ahead. She will join the British royal family from May 19 when she weds Prince Harry.