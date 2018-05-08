Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars turn to wardrobe department for her wedding

By @chelean on
Jessica Pearson as Jessica Pearson, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, and Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in "Suits"
Jessica Pearson as Jessica Pearson, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, and Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in "Suits" USA Network

Meghan Markle’s “Suits” co-stars are reportedly invited to her wedding to Prince Harry, and they want to make sure they abide by the correct dress code. The American stars are apparently turning to the show’s wardrobe department to help them get dressed for the occasion.

According to reports, the show’s cast and some crew have received an invite to Meghan’s big day. The names weren’t specifically mentioned, only that they were “main cast members.” The show’s main stars include Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Patrick J Adams, Meghan’s character Rachel’s love interest. Recurring star Abigail Spencer is also said to be invited.

“All the main cast members are going I think and a few of the crew,” a source told the Express. “There’s a real hustle and bustle of excitement on the set of the show in Toronto with people getting their outfits made. Last time I was there, I happened to run into a couple of people in wardrobe who were helping getting things made for some of those that are going. They were just helping with some of the ladies outfits, helping with the dresses and the hats.”

The insider said that the event requires two outfits for those attending. The men were asked to wear a morning suit, which they have learnt wasn’t easy to secure from the US or Canada, where the show shoots its episodes.

“I think it’s just a couple of people they are helping with it. I don’t think they’re making the men’s clothing, I think they will be wearing morning suits,” the source said. “I understand everyone is to wear a hat of some kind, there are a couple of choices… whatever they wear in England, they were those little side hats.

Meghan starred in “Suits” from 2011 when it first aired. She and Adams have recently aired their wedding episode, and they won’t be back for the show’s eighth season.

Her real wedding, on the other hand, is just days ahead. She will join the British royal family from May 19 when she weds Prince Harry.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 3: Bellamy plans to return
‘Bull’ season 2 episode 22: Post verdict fight
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Winning the Millennium Falcon scene
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New pictures of King’s Landing
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
'Outlander': Debate on Jamie vs. Claire
‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe debate
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car