'Suits' season 7 episode 9 preview: 'Shame'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Suits'
A poster of "Suits" TV series. Facebook/ Suits

After intense drama and conflicts in the past few episodes, “Suits” season 7 episode 9 feels a lot more relaxed. The funny and more interesting aspect in the next episode titled “shame” is the highs and lows of the quirky lawyer Louis (Rick Hoffman).

Louis has been getting help from a therapist for a while now, but he’s still finding it difficult to deal with minor issues in office. Even the slightest hint of disrespect is enough for him to pick a fight needlessly, even when he’s reminded by others not to do it.

The preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Louis picking another fight, and talking about it with one of the associates at the firm. While this may be the wacky side of the lawyer, there’s also a soft side that the fans will get to see.

Gretchen (Aloma Wright) has been an efficient secretary, and Louis will start to appreciate her talents in the next episode. The quirky lawyer has his own way of showing his appreciation. When he asks the secretary for a hug, she declines him by saying that it’s too soon for that.

On the more serious side of the plot, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) will fight another case in court. The preview video shows him celebrating another victory, but Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) don’t quite see it that way. They try to warn the Managing Partner that his opponent is “sneaky and conniving,” but the advice falls on deaf ears.

The previous episode of “Suits” was a big milestone as this was the 100th from the long running show. The episode was directed by Adams, and a picture of the actor working the camera has been released online. With just one more episodes left before the mid-season finale, the plot may setup the events of the rest of the season.

Credit: Facebook/ Suits

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Claire filled with anger and regret
‘Suits’ season 7 episode 9: Highs and lows of Louis
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3: No going back for Luciana
'General Hospital’ Sept. 5-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
3 things you must know about 'Younger' season 4 'It's Love Actually'
'Younger' season 4 episode 11 'It's Love Actually' spoilers
'Poldark' series 4: Reverend Ossie Whitworth's back with his mother
‘Poldark’ series 4: Rebecca Front cast as Lady Whitworth
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car