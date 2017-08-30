'Suits' season 7 episode 8 preview: Mike has a plan

Faced with a difficult problem, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) will do what he does best in “Suits” season 7 episode 8. Instead of going with the options presented to him, the young lawyer will make his own way and create a new option for both himself and his friends. The preview video of the next episode shows how he may have come up with a plan to deal with the problem they are facing.

Mike is not willing to let the pro bono case of prisons go, especially since he has been on the other side of the bars and knows what it feels like to be an inmate. Harvey (Gabriel Macht) on the other hand wants to protect his friend Alex (Dulé Hill), who has been setup by his firm as the scapegoat in case things go bad.

A preview video of the next episode on YouTube shows Mike telling Harvey that he may have a plan. Whatever the lawyers are up to, Rachel (Meghan Markle) wants to be a part of it. Their plan may get dangerous for everyone involved, especially for Alex, who’s more concerned about leaving his family if he goes to jail.

The other storyline in the episode is that of Donna’s (Sarah Rafferty) reaction to Harvey dating his therapist. She will now try and put her former boss behind her and reconnect with an ex. She will also have an awkward meeting with the therapist.

Meanwhile, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) has his own problems to deal with. While trying to resolve an issue for the firm, he meets someone unexpectedly. Will he meet someone he once knew and loved?

“Suits” season 7 episode 8 is the 100th episode of the show. The producers have been posting videos online about the journey so far. The cast members also appeared in one of these videos and got nostalgic about what they have been able to achieve together.

Credit: Suits/ Facebook