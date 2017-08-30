'Suits' season 7 episode 8 preview: Mike has a plan

By @sachintrivedig on
'Suits'
A poster of "Suits" TV series. Facebook/ Suits

Faced with a difficult problem, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) will do what he does best in “Suits” season 7 episode 8. Instead of going with the options presented to him, the young lawyer will make his own way and create a new option for both himself and his friends. The preview video of the next episode shows how he may have come up with a plan to deal with the problem they are facing.

Mike is not willing to let the pro bono case of prisons go, especially since he has been on the other side of the bars and knows what it feels like to be an inmate. Harvey (Gabriel Macht) on the other hand wants to protect his friend Alex (Dulé Hill), who has been setup by his firm as the scapegoat in case things go bad.

A preview video of the next episode on YouTube shows Mike telling Harvey that he may have a plan. Whatever the lawyers are up to, Rachel (Meghan Markle) wants to be a part of it. Their plan may get dangerous for everyone involved, especially for Alex, who’s more concerned about leaving his family if he goes to jail.

The other storyline in the episode is that of Donna’s (Sarah Rafferty) reaction to Harvey dating his therapist. She will now try and put her former boss behind her and reconnect with an ex. She will also have an awkward meeting with the therapist.

Meanwhile, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) has his own problems to deal with. While trying to resolve an issue for the firm, he meets someone unexpectedly. Will he meet someone he once knew and loved?

“Suits” season 7 episode 8 is the 100th episode of the show. The producers have been posting videos online about the journey so far. The cast members also appeared in one of these videos and got nostalgic about what they have been able to achieve together.

Credit: Suits/ Facebook

Related
Join the Discussion
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7 episode 8 celebrates 100th episode milestone
'General Hospital’ Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers
Evangeline Lilly ‘honoured’ to play Wasp in ‘Ant-Man’ sequel
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 30: Sally plans to run for Mayor
'Coronation Street' Aug. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3: Scenes of Brianna and Adult Fergus teased
‘Outlander’ season 3: A still of Jamie and Fergus
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car