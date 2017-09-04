'Game of Thrones' season 8: Viserion's blue flame may burn dragons too

'Game of Thrones'
A still from the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is expected to show the fight between zombie Viserion and his brothers. In a recent interview, Director Jeremy Podeswa talked about how the Night’s King’s new ride breaths fire, rather than ice.

When Viserion brought down the Wall, he did it by breathing fire on it. The blue flame made some fans wonder whether the zombie dragon was breathing ice now, since it was brought back to life by the Night’s King. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Podeswa cleared up the confusion.

Podeswa took the burning of the Sept of Baelor as reference, which was brought down in a great explosion resulting in green flame. He felt that the fire that Viserion should breathe has to be blue. Fire was needed to melt the snow and bring down the Wall, but since it is coming from an undead dragon, this is a different kind of magic, but it’s still fire and not ice.

This revelation sets the stage for the eventual clash between Viserion and his brothers. Dragons don’t burn, but since the blue flame is different kind of magic, Drogon and Rhaegal could get hurt in the battle against their zombie brother.

It isn’t clear when the first big clash of dragons will be shown in the next season, but since there are only six episodes on the show left; the fans will not have to wait too long for the big battles. The first to face the power of the Night’s King’s armies are the people in the North, who are ruled by the Starks at the moment.

Cersei (Lena Headey) has refused to join the fight against the White Walkers. She will be busy recruiting mercenaries and consolidating her own power, to fight whoever wins the battle in the North. So, there are a lot of action sequences to look forward to in “Game of Thrones” season 8.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car