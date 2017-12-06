Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks

By @saihoops on
2017 NBA Playoffs, Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry
May 8, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is set to miss a minimum of two weeks with a sprained right ankle. Curry, the former two-time NBA MVP, injured his ankle during Golden State's 125-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. 

Curry won't be facing his hometown franchise, the Charlotte Hornets, on Wednesday (Thursday in Australia). An MRI in Charlotte revealed that the point guard had suffered no structural damage. The Warriors announce via press release that they will re-evaluate Curry's sprain in two weeks.

The injury occurred during the final few minutes of Monday's victory at New Orleans when Curry and Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore got tangled up over a loose ball. At the time, several announcers felt Warriors coach Steve Kerr could have subbed Curry out of the game since Golden State were already assured of victory. 

Stephen Curry confident of quick recovery

Curry admitted that the injury could have been avoided. "It was a dumb play because I tried to go for a steal. And then obviously, it was just a bang-bang (play). I got caught on E'Twaun's shoe as I went by him and couldn't catch myself. So obviously it hurt, but wanted to kind of get back here, get ice on it and get the rehab process started as soon as possible," Curry told reporters on Monday, after walking out of the Smoothie King Center on crutches.

Despite the injury, Curry returned to Davidson, where he starred in college, to watch the Wildcats defeat VMI on Tuesday night. Curry told reporters that his previous experience dealing with ankle sprains will help him in his latest tryst with injury.

Stephen Curry is averaging a tally of 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his ninth season with the Golden State Warriors. The All-Star point guard leads the Warriors in scoring and steals, while Draymond Green leads the team in assists and rebounds. Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor, wants rematch
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi”: 3 hours long first cut
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunningham promises ‘fantastic finish’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Lotte Verbeek on playing ‘totally nuts’ character
Disney-Fox deal could reportedly come as soon as next week
New 'Deadpool 2' promo video offers tattoos to fans in Brazil
‘Deadpool 2’ team heading to Brazil Comic Con
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album [VIDEOS]
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car