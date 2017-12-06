Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks

May 8, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

May 8, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is set to miss a minimum of two weeks with a sprained right ankle. Curry, the former two-time NBA MVP, injured his ankle during Golden State's 125-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Curry won't be facing his hometown franchise, the Charlotte Hornets, on Wednesday (Thursday in Australia). An MRI in Charlotte revealed that the point guard had suffered no structural damage. The Warriors announce via press release that they will re-evaluate Curry's sprain in two weeks.

The injury occurred during the final few minutes of Monday's victory at New Orleans when Curry and Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore got tangled up over a loose ball. At the time, several announcers felt Warriors coach Steve Kerr could have subbed Curry out of the game since Golden State were already assured of victory.

Stephen Curry confident of quick recovery

Curry admitted that the injury could have been avoided. "It was a dumb play because I tried to go for a steal. And then obviously, it was just a bang-bang (play). I got caught on E'Twaun's shoe as I went by him and couldn't catch myself. So obviously it hurt, but wanted to kind of get back here, get ice on it and get the rehab process started as soon as possible," Curry told reporters on Monday, after walking out of the Smoothie King Center on crutches.

Despite the injury, Curry returned to Davidson, where he starred in college, to watch the Wildcats defeat VMI on Tuesday night. Curry told reporters that his previous experience dealing with ankle sprains will help him in his latest tryst with injury.

Stephen Curry is averaging a tally of 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his ninth season with the Golden State Warriors. The All-Star point guard leads the Warriors in scoring and steals, while Draymond Green leads the team in assists and rebounds. Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.