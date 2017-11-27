Isaiah Thomas injury update: Cavs hoping for December return

May 19, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) are hopeful that injured guard Isaiah Thomas would return to action at some point in December, as opposed to earlier reports that the All-Star won't be back until January. Thomas became a member of the Cavs ahead of the 2017-18 season as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade.

Despite injuries to Thomas and Derrick Rose, the Cavs are on a seven-game winning streak, with veteran Jose Calderon and LeBron James playing the point guard position. Several analysts believe a healthy Thomas would propel Cleveland to a fourth consecutive NBA finals appearance next June. The Boston Celtics, the team that acquired Irving from Cleveland in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick, are currently the No. 1 team in the East with an impeccable record of 18-3.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs believe Thomas can rejoin the team in December.

Isaiah Thomas injury update: PG could return soon

"The Cavaliers are hopeful that All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, the key player in the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston, could be back at some point in December. Thomas has been increasing the progression and intensity of his rehabilitation and workouts. He has been trying to return from a hip injury that ended his season prematurely in the Eastern Conference finals last spring," the NBA insider wrote in a report published Sunday.

Entering a contract year, there is of uncertainty surrounding Thomas' future in the NBA. The undersized guard has been rehabilitating his hip injury since skipping a chunk of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in May. Despite being undervalued by general managers due to the nature of his injury, Thomas is confident that he will return to MVP form upon his comeback.

Isaiah Thomas, 28, averaged a career-high tally of 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game last season and led the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the conference. The All-Star point guard also finished fifth in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) ballot, besides making the All-NBA Second Team. Stay tuned for the latest Isaiah Thomas injury update.