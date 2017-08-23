Steam sale: Pay US$3 for eight war games with War Heroes Bundle

Here’s a great deal for gamers that are into heroic war titles. The War Heroes Bundle contains eight commanding Steam games for just US$2.99 (AU$3.79). Below are three of the collection’s games with very positive reviews.

“Joint Task Force” | Action, Strategy | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$2.66)

Lead the frontline forces into twenty dramatic missions and explosive war-zones in this real-time strategy (RTS) game. Manipulate media and civilians to gain advantage, take care of the heroes so they are ready for every new mission and immerse in the game’s rich storyline. “Joint Task Force” has several terrain types (cave, desert, jungle, rocky mountain and winter valley) and multiplayer modes (domination, deathmatch and cooperative) to boot.

“Battle Group 2” | Action, Indie, Strategy | Normal Price: US$7.99 (AU$10.12)

A dangerous new terrorist group is wreaking havoc, and casualties are mounting rapidly. In quest of retribution for reasons unknown, the Talon is on a tear with seemingly unlimited resources and is precise, determined and scary efficient when it comes to terrorising civilians. Take control of a state-of-the-art naval fleet and command powerful battleships to fight off the savage new enemy on “Battle Group 2.”

“IL-2 Sturmovik: 1946” | Simulation | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$2.66)

This product has every original “IL-2” series content, including “IL-2 Sturmovik: Forgotten Battles,” the Ace Expansion Pack, “Pacific Fighters” and alternate history campaigns of 1946. The former one-aircraft study simulator has become a formidable franchise and now boasts of an astounding 300 plus overall aircraft. The latest version also includes 32 new flyable fighters and bombers, four new AI aircraft, and new maps and campaigns. Close to 1,000 new paint schemes are likewise included while a third of the nine campaigns segue into alternate history for engaging hypothetical encounters.

All Steam keys that are included in the War Hero Bundle are sourced only from official publishers and developers, and they made available immediately after purchase. The bundle offers US$75.93 (AU$96.21) or 96 percent in entire savings. Head over to Bundle Stars to take advantage of this deal.

The War Heroes Bundle complete product list:

  1. “Men of War: Assault Squad” | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$2.66)
  2. “IL-2 Sturmovik: 1946” | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$2.66)
  3. “Joint Task Force” | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$2.66)
  4. “Dogfight 1942” | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$2.66)
  5. “Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology” | Normal Price: US$4.99 (AU$6.32)
  6. “Commandos Collection” | Normal Price: US$12.99 (AU$16.46)
  7. “Battle Group 2” | Normal Price: US$7.99 (AU$10.12)
  8. “Warfare” | Normal Price: US$12.99 (AU$16.46)
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car