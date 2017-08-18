Dollar Dojo Bundle: Get 13 Steam games and 4 DLCs for US$1.00

Get everything from valiant ninja clans to cyber crab armies with the Dollar Dojo Bundle. It includes a total of 17 Steam keys for just US$1.00 (AU$1.27). Check out some of the set’s best-reviewed games and their trailers below.

“It’s Spring Again Collector’s Edition” | Casual, Indie | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)

Based on a successful puppet show for kids between ages 2 and 5, this educational game makes use of fundamental mechanics to teach children about the seasons. “It’s Spring Again” is great way for kids to develop associational and logical thinking. Using hints, young gamers are able to magically change the seasons and eventually learn their correct order.

“Hexoscope” | Casual, Indie | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)

This contemporary puzzle game allows players to create from Chaos. Arrange the hexagonal Chips correctly to create a Chain from the Power Source to the Power Receiver. “Hexoscope” includes a relaxing soundtrack and 72 frenzied levels of multiple and randomised complexities.

“rooMaze” | Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG | Normal Price: US$1.99 (AU$2.52)

This first-person hard-core roguelike is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and boasts of its voxel graphics, dark dungeon atmosphere and procedurally generated objects and levels. Be careful and watch out for the deadly traps while uncovering the hidden secrets.

Every Steam key that comes with the Dollar Dojo Bundle is obtained from each product’s respective publisher and provided promptly after purchase. The entire collection offers US$38.83 (AU$49.17) or 97 percent in complete savings. Below is the package’s complete roster. Those who are interested can get the set at Bundle Stars, where it’s available until September 7.

The Dollar Dojo Bundle complete product list:

  1. “Black Sand Drift” | Normal Price: US$0.99 (AU$1.25)
  2. “Black Sand Drift Collector's Edition Content DLC” | Normal Price: US$1.99 (AU$2.52)
  3. “Crab Dub” | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)
  4. “Crab Dub Soundtrack DLC” | Normal Price: US$0.99 (AU$1.25)
  5. “Cranium Conundrum” | Normal Price: US$5.99 (AU$7.59)
  6. “Daily Chthonicle: Editor's Edition” | Normal Price: US$3.99 (AU$5.05)
  7. “Hexoscope” | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)
  8. “Hexoscope Collector's Edition Content DLC” | Normal Price: US$0.99 (AU$1.25)
  9. “Hexoscope OST DLC” | Normal Price: US$0.99 (AU$1.25)
  10. “It’s Spring Again Collector’s Edition” | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)
  11. “Langoth” | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)
  12. “NeverEnd” | Normal Price: US$1.99 (AU$2.52)
  13. “One Eyed Kutkh” | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)
  14. “rooMaze” | Normal Price: US$1.99 (AU$2.52)
  15. “Save the Ninja Clan” | Normal Price: US$0.99 (AU$1.25)
  16. “The Pasture” | Normal Price: US$0.99 (AU$1.25)
  17. “Vindictive Drive” | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car