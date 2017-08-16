Razer launches Atheris wireless ‘gaming-grade’ mouse with 350 hours of battery life

Gaming and eSports enthusiast Razer on Tuesday launched an all-new wireless mouse called the Razer Atheris. The company boasts that its latest “gaming-grade” input device delivers lag-free performance and has the world’s longest-lasting battery life found in a non-wired notebook mouse. It hits stores worldwide in the fourth quarter.

Razer says its latest product is “designed for mobile work and play to outlast any competition.” It can supposedly last up to 350 hours of continuous gaming with just a couple of AA batteries. That battery life, of course, depends on a number of factors, including usage settings and connection types.

The Atheris comes with the California-based company’s proprietary wireless Adaptive Frequency Technology (AFT), which delivers excellent transmission for consistent and stable connections. The feature can be enabled via a compact USB dongle that can be handily stored away in the device. For systems with no USB ports, it can be enabled using Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity.

The new mouse boasts of a 7,200 DPI optical sensor for multi-display accuracy. It also makes use of Ultrapolling, a technology developed by Razer that amplifies the frequency of the input device reporting actuation data back to the computer. The mouse also sports a sleek and compact ambidextrous design for flexibility.

“We created the Razer Atheris to be the ultimate mobile productivity mouse – allowing users to bring their A-game in any situation whether it’s in the boardroom or the gaming arena,” according to Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “The Razer Atheris outperforms and outlasts the competition with unparalleled reliability.”

The Razer Atheris is now available to purchase on Razer’s official online store and will be available globally in the fourth quarter. It’s available for US$49.99 in the US and €59.99 in Europe. Official Australian pricing has yet to be announced, but based on the US number, it can go for around AU$69.99.

Razer Atheris wireless mouse tech specs