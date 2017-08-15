Xbox Deals With Gold until August 22: ‘UFC 2 Deluxe Edition’ headlines

Xbox Deals With Gold is back with a vengeance this week. A lot of big discounts are up for grabs, and on awesome titles, too. Read on and find out the collection’s highlights below.
There are a dozen of Xbox One deals this week with 75 percent markdowns. One of them is “UFC 2 Deluxe Edition,” which is currently available for just US$12.50 (AU$17.49). “Battlefield Hardline Premium” at the moment also carries the same US$12.50 (AU$17.49) price tag while “Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass” is offered at US$6.25 (AU$8.36).
“Bionic Commando” leads the Xbox 360 pack this week with its 80 percent price cut and US$2.99 (AU$3.99) tag. Playing second fiddle is its sibling “Bionic Commando: Rearmed” at only US$2.49 (AU$2.48). “Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack” is also fairly cheap at the moment and is available for just US$6.24 (AU$6.23).
Check out this week’s complete Xbox Deals With Gold roster below. Offers with asterisks (*) are only exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members but the rest are available to everyone else. Please remember that pricing and availability are subject to change without prior notice and may vary by country.
Xbox One Deals With Gold
- 13,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Points | Add-On | 10 percent off
- 13,000 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Points | Add-On | 10 percent off
- 13,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Points | Add-On | 10 percent off
- 3,250 Mass Effect: Andromeda Points | Add-On | 33 percent off
- Anima: Gate of Memories | Game | 50 percent off *
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Assetto Corsa – Japanese Pack DLC | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack Vol. 3 DLC | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assetto Corsa – Red Pack DLC | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition | Game | 60 percent off *
- Batman Arkham Knight: Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Batman – The Telltale Series – The Complete Season | Game | 60 percent off *
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass | Add-On | 20 percent off
- Battlefield 4 Premium | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Battlefield Hardline Premium | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass | Add-On | 20 percent off
- Dead Rising 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Deadpool | Game | 67 percent off *
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle | Game | 75 percent off *
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 30 percent off
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass | Add-On | 75 percent off
- EA Family Bundle | Game | 60 percent off *
- EA Sports FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition | Game | 60 percent off *
- EA Sports FIFA 17 | Game | 60 percent off *
- EA Sports UFC 2 | Game | 75 percent off
- EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition | Game | 75 percent off
- Fallout 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Automatron | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off
- For Honor Deluxe Edition | Game | 50 percent off *
- For Honor Gold Edition | Game | 50 percent off *
- For Honor Season Pass | Add-On | 25 percent off
- For Honor Standard Edition | Game | 50 percent off *
- Forza Horizon 2 Complete Add-Ons Collection | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Gears of War 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 30 percent off
- Hitman Requiem Pack | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass | Add-On | 75 percent off
- King’s Quest: Season Pass – Chapter 2-5 | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack | Add-On | 75 percent off
- LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off
- LEGO Marvel Avengers Season Pass | Add-On | 50 percent off
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) | Add-On | 70 percent off
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle | Game | 50 percent off *
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition | Game | 35 percent off *
- Mass Effect: Andromeda | Game | 30 percent off *
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Mortal Kombat – Kombat Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Mortal Kombat – Kombat Pack 2 | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Mortal Kombat – XL Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto | Add-On | 30 percent off
- Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Obliteracers | Game | 35 percent off *
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle! | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Most Wanted DLC Bundle | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 1 | Add-On | 30 percent off
- Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 2 | Add-On | 30 percent off
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass | Add-On | 20 percent off
- Ryse: Son of Rome Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark | Game | 75 percent off *
- Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Steep Season Pass | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Sunset Overdrive Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass | Add-On | 20 percent off
- The Complete EA Sports UFC 2 Bundle | Add-On | 60 percent off
- The Evil Within Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle | Add-On | 33 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass | Add-On | 30 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 20 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Worms WMD | Game | 50 percent off *
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe | Game | 60 percent off *
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off *
- WWE 2K17 | Game | 60 percent off *
- ‘n Verlore Verstand | Game | 30 percent off *
Xbox 360 Deals With Gold
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off *
- Batman – The Telltale Series | Games On Demand | 60 percent off *
- Bionic Commando | Games On Demand | 80 percent off *
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Blood Bowl – Dark Elves | Add-On | 33 percent off *
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II | Games On Demand | 60 percent off *
- Call of Duty: Black Ops | Games On Demand | 50 percent off *
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Catherine | Games On Demand | 70 percent off *
- Darkstalkers Resurrection | Arcade | 70 percent off *
- Dead Rising Case West | Games On Demand | 50 percent off
- Dead Rising Case Zero | Games On Demand | 50 percent off
- Deadpool | Games On Demand | 67 percent off *
- Killer is Dead | Games On Demand | 70 percent off *
- King’s Quest: Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Mass Effect 2 – Lair of the Shadow Broker | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Mass Effect 3: Citadel (1 of 2) | Add-On | 67 percent off
- WWE 2K17 | Games On Demand | 67 percent off *