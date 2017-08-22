Xbox Deals With Gold until August 29: ‘Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate’ headlines

A lot of great titles are included in this week’s Xbox Deals With Gold. “BioShock: The Collection,” “Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition,” and “Fallout 4” are some of the best bargains, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out this week’s most marked down products below.
For the Xbox One, “Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition” is currently the biggest on-sale item. The action shooter is now available for just US$6.00 (AU$7.99). Playing second fiddle is EA Sports’ “UFC 2 Deluxe Edition” with its US$12.50 (AU$17.49) tag, followed by the US$6.25 (AU$22.49) “Need For Speed Deluxe Edition.”
“The Evil Within” heads the Xbox 360 pack this week with its 75 percent discount and US$14.99 (AU$19.98) tag. Next is its sibling “Mars: War Logs” at only US$2.49 (AU$2.48). Add-ons “Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues” and “Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta” are likewise equally low-priced at the moment and are offered at just US$5.99 (AU$5.97) and US$2.99 (AU$2.97), respectively.
Below is this week’s complete Xbox Deals With Gold list. All offers are available until August 29. Products with asterisks (*) are only available to Xbox Live Gold members. Take note that pricing and availability are subject to change without prior notice and may vary by region.
Xbox One Deals With Gold
- 2Dark * | Game | 70 percent off
- Aven Colony * | Game | 25 percent off
- Batman: Arkham Knight | Game | 50 percent off
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition | Game | 50 percent off
- BioShock: The Collection * | Game | 50 percent off
- Digerati Family Friendly Bundle * | Game | 70 percent off
- Dishonored 2 | Game | 25 percent off
- Doom | Game | 35 percent off
- EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition * | Game | 75 percent off
- EA Sports UFC 2 * | Game | 75 percent off
- Exile’s End * | Game | 30 percent off
- Fallout 4 | Game | 33 percent off
- Fallout 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Automatron | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle | Game | 45 percent off
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass * | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack * | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition * | Game | 50 percent off
- Final Fantasy XV * | Game | 50 percent off
- FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity * | Game | 60 percent off
- FreezeME * | Game | 50 percent off
- Handball 17 * | Game | 70 percent off
- Injustice 2 | Game | 20 percent off
- Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition | Game | 20 percent off
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition | Game | 20 percent off
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham | Game | 60 percent off
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition | Game | 60 percent off
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae * | Game | 50 percent off
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition * | Game | 75 percent off
- Need For Speed * | Game | 75 percent off
- Prey | Game | 50 percent off
- RBI Baseball 17 * | Game | 33 percent off
- RiME * | Game | 35 percent off
- Shadow of Warrior 2 * | Game | 50 percent off
- Shadow of Warrior Collection * | Game | 60 percent off
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter | Game | 70 percent off
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition * | Game | 80 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns | Add-On | 25 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns | Add-On | 33 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns | Add-On | 40 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 750 Crowns | Add-On | 25 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition | Game | 50 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind | Game | 33 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition | Game | 33 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade | Add-On | 25 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade | Add-On | 25 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited | Game | 67 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | Game | 50 percent off
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead * | Game | 75 percent off
- The Evil Within | Game | 75 percent off
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle | Game | 67 percent off
- The Evil Within Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off
- The Sexy Brutale * | Game | 50 percent off
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition * | Game | 50 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition * | Game | 60 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand * | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival * | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground * | Game | 40 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s The Division * | Game | 60 percent off
- Town of Light | Game | 20 percent off
- Trials Fusion Bronze Pack | Add-On | 10 percent off
- Trials Fusion Gold Pack | Add-On | 30 percent off
- Trials Fusion Platinum Pack | Add-On | 35 percent off
- Trials Fusion Silver Pack | Add-On | 20 percent off
- Trials of the Blood Dragon | Game | 50 percent off
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle | Game | 20 percent off
- Wolfenstein: The New Order | Game | 25 percent off
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood | Game | 25 percent off
Xbox 360 Deals With Gold
- BioShock 2 * | Games On Demand | 50 percent off
- BioShock Infinite * | Games On Demand | 60 percent off
- BioShock * | Games On Demand | 50 percent off
- Fallout 3 | Backward Compatible | 40 percent off
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Fallout: New Vegas | Backward Compatible | 40 percent off
- Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts | Add-On | 40 percent off
- Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Far Cry 2 * | Games On Demand | 67 percent off
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon * | Arcade | 60 percent off
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC * | Games On Demand | 50 percent off
- Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack * | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Far Cry 4 * | Games On Demand | 50 percent off
- Far Cry Classic * | Arcade | 50 percent off
- Mars: War Logs * | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Oblivion | Backward Compatible | 75 percent off
- Rage | Backward Compatible | 75 percent off
- Rotastic * | Arcade | 75 percent off
- The Evil Within X360 | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion – Season Pass * | Games On Demand | 70 percent off
- Trials Fusion: After The Incident * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss * | Add-On | 67 percent off