Xbox Deals With Gold until August 29: ‘Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate’ headlines

A lot of great titles are included in this week’s Xbox Deals With Gold. “BioShock: The Collection,” “Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition,” and “Fallout 4” are some of the best bargains, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out this week’s most marked down products below.

For the Xbox One, “Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition” is currently the biggest on-sale item. The action shooter is now available for just US$6.00 (AU$7.99). Playing second fiddle is EA Sports’ “UFC 2 Deluxe Edition” with its US$12.50 (AU$17.49) tag, followed by the US$6.25 (AU$22.49) “Need For Speed Deluxe Edition.”

“The Evil Within” heads the Xbox 360 pack this week with its 75 percent discount and US$14.99 (AU$19.98) tag. Next is its sibling “Mars: War Logs” at only US$2.49 (AU$2.48). Add-ons “Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues” and “Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta” are likewise equally low-priced at the moment and are offered at just US$5.99 (AU$5.97) and US$2.99 (AU$2.97), respectively.

Below is this week’s complete Xbox Deals With Gold list. All offers are available until August 29. Products with asterisks (*) are only available to Xbox Live Gold members. Take note that pricing and availability are subject to change without prior notice and may vary by region.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

2Dark * | Game | 70 percent off

| Game | 70 percent off Aven Colony * | Game | 25 percent off

| Game | 25 percent off Batman: Arkham Knight | Game | 50 percent off

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition | Game | 50 percent off

BioShock: The Collection * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Digerati Family Friendly Bundle * | Game | 70 percent off

| Game | 70 percent off Dishonored 2 | Game | 25 percent off

Doom | Game | 35 percent off

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off EA Sports UFC 2 * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off Exile’s End * | Game | 30 percent off

| Game | 30 percent off Fallout 4 | Game | 33 percent off

Fallout 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Automatron | Add-On | 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle | Game | 45 percent off

Fallout 4: Far Harbor | Add-On | 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Nuka-World | Add-On | 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop | Add-On | 40 percent off

Far Cry 4 Season Pass * | Add-On | 60 percent off

| Add-On | 60 percent off Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack * | Add-On | 60 percent off

| Add-On | 60 percent off Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Final Fantasy XV * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity * | Game | 60 percent off

| Game | 60 percent off FreezeME * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Handball 17 * | Game | 70 percent off

| Game | 70 percent off Injustice 2 | Game | 20 percent off

Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition | Game | 20 percent off

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition | Game | 20 percent off

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham | Game | 60 percent off

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition | Game | 60 percent off

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Need for Speed Deluxe Edition * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off Need For Speed * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off Prey | Game | 50 percent off

RBI Baseball 17 * | Game | 33 percent off

| Game | 33 percent off RiME * | Game | 35 percent off

| Game | 35 percent off Shadow of Warrior 2 * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Shadow of Warrior Collection * | Game | 60 percent off

| Game | 60 percent off Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter | Game | 70 percent off

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition * | Game | 80 percent off

| Game | 80 percent off The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns | Add-On | 25 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns | Add-On | 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns | Add-On | 40 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: 750 Crowns | Add-On | 25 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition | Game | 50 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind | Game | 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition | Game | 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade | Add-On | 25 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade | Add-On | 25 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited | Game | 67 percent off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | Game | 50 percent off

The Escapists: The Walking Dead * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off The Evil Within | Game | 75 percent off

The Evil Within Digital Bundle | Game | 67 percent off

The Evil Within Season Pass | Add-On | 40 percent off

The Sexy Brutale * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition * | Game | 60 percent off

| Game | 60 percent off Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand * | Add-On | 40 percent off

| Add-On | 40 percent off Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival * | Add-On | 40 percent off

| Add-On | 40 percent off Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground * | Game | 40 percent off

| Game | 40 percent off Tom Clancy’s The Division * | Game | 60 percent off

| Game | 60 percent off Town of Light | Game | 20 percent off

Trials Fusion Bronze Pack | Add-On | 10 percent off

Trials Fusion Gold Pack | Add-On | 30 percent off

Trials Fusion Platinum Pack | Add-On | 35 percent off

Trials Fusion Silver Pack | Add-On | 20 percent off

Trials of the Blood Dragon | Game | 50 percent off

Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle | Game | 20 percent off

Wolfenstein: The New Order | Game | 25 percent off

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood | Game | 25 percent off

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold