'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: The way the Rebels should fight

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from Disney's animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Star Wars Rebels/ Facebook

The preview videos of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 episode 3 and 4 have been released online. In this two-part story about the Rebel Alliance, the fans are taken to the moon base on Yavin IV. The main plot will focus on how the war against the Empire should be fought.

The Rebels will face a big defeat in the next episode. A preview scene attached to the “Rebels Recon” show [see below] shows Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) leading a group of pilots in ships that were damaged in a battle. Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.), Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray), and the heroes are all there on Yavin IV.

Another preview video of the next two episodes [see below] shows how the Rebels have a choice to make at this critical juncture. The video begins with a conversation between Kanan and Ezra, who discuss how it’s more important to choose the right way to fight.

Not everyone opposed to the Empire shares the view of the Alliance. Saw Gerrera (Voice by Forest Whitaker) is most notable of them all when it comes to using extreme tactics to win. After the Rebels lose in a battle against the Empire, Saw talks to the soldiers via hologram, and explains how the fault is in the method.

Saw is of the opinion that as long as the Rebels fight battles on Empire’s terms, they are bound to lose. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) disagrees with this approach. She believes that if they use ruthless tactics, then there won’t be any difference between them and the tyrannical Empire.

The soldiers in the Rebel Alliance will have to make a choice. Either follow leaders like Saw or follow someone like Mon Mothma. The heroes still hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy at the Senate, but a big war is inevitable.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Nike panicking about LeBron James' wardrobe malfunction, new jerseys
Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ New York Comic Con video
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl and Carol sneak peek
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 6 preview video
Meghan Markle's ‘very discreet tea party’ with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 20: Maxie gets manipulated by Sam
'General Hospital' Oct. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: The Castle White Walkers will attack
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures reveal Winterfell modification
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car