'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: The way the Rebels should fight

The preview videos of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 episode 3 and 4 have been released online. In this two-part story about the Rebel Alliance, the fans are taken to the moon base on Yavin IV. The main plot will focus on how the war against the Empire should be fought.

The Rebels will face a big defeat in the next episode. A preview scene attached to the “Rebels Recon” show [see below] shows Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) leading a group of pilots in ships that were damaged in a battle. Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.), Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray), and the heroes are all there on Yavin IV.

Another preview video of the next two episodes [see below] shows how the Rebels have a choice to make at this critical juncture. The video begins with a conversation between Kanan and Ezra, who discuss how it’s more important to choose the right way to fight.

Not everyone opposed to the Empire shares the view of the Alliance. Saw Gerrera (Voice by Forest Whitaker) is most notable of them all when it comes to using extreme tactics to win. After the Rebels lose in a battle against the Empire, Saw talks to the soldiers via hologram, and explains how the fault is in the method.

Saw is of the opinion that as long as the Rebels fight battles on Empire’s terms, they are bound to lose. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) disagrees with this approach. She believes that if they use ruthless tactics, then there won’t be any difference between them and the tyrannical Empire.

The soldiers in the Rebel Alliance will have to make a choice. Either follow leaders like Saw or follow someone like Mon Mothma. The heroes still hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy at the Senate, but a big war is inevitable.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube